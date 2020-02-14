Global Foam Dressing Market Revenue will Grow at 29.9% CAGR to 2024 Says at MarketResearchNest.com

A Foam Dressing, consists of sterile polyurethane foam, hydrocolloid adhesive (polystyrene, sodium carboxymethyl cellulose, etc.), which is an opaque polyurethane dressing that is permeable to vapors but partially occlusive to liquids. It is typically used to cover wounds over bony ridges or near inflamed skin, especially in burns, open wounds, pressure ulcers,venous ulcers, diabetic, etc.

APAC Foam Dressing sales were estimated to reach 68921.1 K Units in 2017, and are expected to reach 622163.6 K Units by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.66% between 2017 and 2025.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the foam dressings market include increasing geriatric population who are more prone to surgeries, growth in awareness about advanced wound care dressings, rising number of road accidents and burns cases, and high prevalence of diabetic wounds and chronic infections. However, factors such as limited reimbursement policies in emerging countries and high costs of dressings restrain the market growth. In particular, part countries have begun to restrict the use of silver ions on dressings. For the traditional silver dressings, it will be banned by 2019 in China. In order to ease this market demand, the Chinese government currently approves several production licenses per year for silver use with other dressings, such as foam dressings.

Comfort and price are major factors that consumers will consider, such as water absorbability and permeability. When there is a lot of exudate, if it is not replaced in time, the skin around the wound may be impregnated. So, manufacturers want to seize market share in the market incubation period, they must consider these two factors.

Different companies use different marketing strategies. Part manufacturers even give distributors an over 80% discount, however, part just give distributors an under 30% discount. The results of these strategies often differ. For example, Top-medical gives distributors huge profit margins, and had seized part market share. What’s more, this company did OEM for Coloplast, Medtronic, etc.

In consumption market, as the largest consumption country, the China revenue has increased to 75.06 Million USD in 2017 and occupies a 30.08% market share.

Foam Dressing used in industry including Pressure Ulcers, Superficial Burns, Postoperative Wounds, Open Wounds and Others. Report data showed that 21.42% of the Foam Dressing market demand in Acute Wounds, 17.27% in Postoperative Wounds and 61.31% in Chronic Wounds for Asia-Pacific region in 2017.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Foam Dressing market will register a 29.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1200 million by 2024, from US$ 250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Foam Dressing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Foam Dressing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Smith and Nephew

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care

Coloplast Corp

3M

ConvaTec

Acelity

Medline Industries, Inc

Cardinal Health

Braun

Medtronic

Hollister Incorporated

Paul Hartmann

Top-medical

Lohmann and Rauscher

Winner Medical Group

Derma Sciences

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7:

Adhesive Foam Dressing

Non-Adhesive Foam Dressing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8:

Acute Wounds

Postoperative Wounds

Chronic Wounds

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Foam Dressing consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Foam Dressing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Foam Dressing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Foam Dressing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Foam Dressing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

