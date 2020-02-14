Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market Revenue will Grow at 3.3% CAGR to 2024 with US$ 380 Million Market Size

Focused ion beam, also known as FIB, is a technique used particularly in the semiconductor industry, Deposition and increasingly in the biological field for site-specific analysis, deposition, and ablation of materials.

Global Focused Ion Beam market is about 330 million USD in 2017, increased from 264 Million USD in 2013, with a CAGR of 5.74%. In the future, we predict that this market revenue will continue to increase. By 2024, global revenue will be 378 Million USD.

Operating amid the relatively high level of competition, companies are more focused on product innovation and development and technological advancements to fortify their footing in the market. An instance is the introduction of a new generation focused ion beam scanning electron microscope by Zeiss in March 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 380 million by 2024, from US$ 320 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Focused Ion Beam (FIB) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3:

Hitachi High-Technologies

FEI

Carl Zeiss

JEOL

TESCAN

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7:

FIB

FIB-SEM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8:

Etching

Imaging

Deposition

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Focused Ion Beam (FIB) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Focused Ion Beam (FIB) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Consumption Market Report

Scope of the Report

Executive Summary

Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) by Players

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) by Regions

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market Forecast

Key Players Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

…. Table of Contents Continued

