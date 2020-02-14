Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Green and Bio Solvents Market (by type (bio-alcohols, dio-glucols, bio-diols, lactate esters, d-limonene, methyl soyate), application (industrial, domestic cleas

ers, paints, coatings, adhesives, printing inks, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of green and bio solvents.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure green, and bio solvents cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential green and bio solvents growth factors. The global green and bio solvents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% between 2018 and 2024 in terms of value and 4.90% in terms of volume.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/751

Green and Bio Solvents Market: Market Insight

The global market size of green/bio solvents was worth USD 8052.6 million, and it is projected to reach USD 13272.7 million in 2024. In terms of volume, it is projected to reach to 4029.2 kilo tons in 2024 expanding from 2902.1 kilo tons in 2017. The growth in this market is primarily driven by factors such as increased demand for green solvents across end use application areas such as paints and coating and industrial cleaning applications among others. The green/bio solvents are increasingly used in paints and coating across constructions, manufacturing, automotive and marine among other applications.

Moreover, the environmental issues associated with synthetic solvents and favorable government regulations for the use of green solvents across application industries are likely to augment the growth in this market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the manufacturing of these solvents is likely to restrain the growth in this market over the forecast period. The fluctuations in the crude oil prices and instability in the prices of synthetic solvents are likely to provide opportunities for the companies operating in the green/bio solvents market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the global trend of shifting from synthetic chemicals to bio-based chemicals is one of the crucial factors affecting the growth in this market. Regulations such as REACH have affected the consumption of the chemicals that are harmful to human health and to the environment; this, in turn, is likely to pave avenues for the manufacturing of the green/bio solvents over the next six years.

Green and Bio Solvents Market: Segmentation

The report on the global green & bio solvents market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type the global green & bio solvents market is categorized into bio-alcohols, dio-glucols, bio-diols, lactate esters, d-limonene, methyl soyate, and others. On the basis of application, the global green & bio solvents market is categorized into industrial & domestic cleaners, paints & coatings, adhesives, printing inks, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other applications.

Green and Bio Solvents Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global green & bio solvents market such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, bioamber inc., huntsman corporation, E.I. Dupont de nemours & co., The dow chemical company, vertec biosolvents inc., florida chemicals company inc, cargill inc. and cremer oleo gmbh & co..

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-green-and-bio-solvents-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: