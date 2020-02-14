Global Gun Powder Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Gun Powder Market (by types (hodgdon triple seven, Alliant green dot, Winchester 748, IMR 4350, hodgdon 4831), burn type (smokeless and smoke), end-user (military & defense, entertainment, mining, fireworks, construction)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of gun powder. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure gun powder cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential gun powder growth factors.

Gun Powder Market: Market Insight

Gunpowder was invented by Chinese alchemists in the 9th century. Gunpowder is a mixture of chemical substances including sulfur, charcoal, and wallpaper. Gunpowder is also known as a black powder. Gunpowder is a low-explosive substance that is used as a propellant in firearms. The sulfur and charcoal act as fuels while the saltpeter is an oxidizer. Owing to its incendiary properties and the amount of heat and gas volume that it generates, gunpowder has been widely used as a propellant in firearms, artillery, rockets, and fireworks and as a blasting powder in quarrying, mining, and road building. Gunpowder is distinguished from “high” explosives—dynamite and TNT because of its lower burning speed that produces a slower pressure wave, which is less likely to damage the barrel of a gun. Gunpowder is frequently used as an ingredient infuses, both for fireworks and explosives.

Gun Powder Market: Drivers and Restraints

Gunpowder has a wide number of applications. It is used in mining for carrying out the explosion in a controlled environment. In fireworks in conjunction with other chemicals to create explosive, colorful visuals in fireworks and in the entertainment industry to provide special effects in movies, televisions and stage production. These aforementioned factors are mainly responsible for driving the gunpowder market. Besides this, Gunpowder has been widely used as a propellant in firearms, artillery, grenades and in several other military applications. However, gunpowder firearms are limited primarily to hunting, target shooting, and bullet-less historical reenactments.

Furthermore, it is also used as medicine to cauterize wounds in emergency situations. Moreover, Farmers use gunpowder to clear fields. On the other hand, the adoption of newer alternatives such as dynamite and ammonium nitrate/ fuel oil has been growing in modern weapons and for industrial purposes, owing to the low cost of the alternate product. This in turn, to hamper the growth of the gunpowder market. Also, there are strict regulations in various jurisdictions for unsafe or insecure storage of explosive materials such as gunpowder. Also, it requires licenses to engage in the business of importing, manufacturing and/or distributing explosives materials.

North America Dominated the Gunpowder Market

Among the geographies, North America dominated the gunpowder market in 2017 and is expected to dominate the same throughout the forecast period owing to the vast use of gunpowder in the military, construction and entertainment industry. APAC region is the second largest region in the Gunpowder market. Countries like China, India, and Australia are responsible for driving growth in the Asia Pacific Region.

Gun Powder Market: Segmentation

The report on the global gun powder market covers segments such as types, burn type and end-user. On the basis of types, the global gun powder market is categorized into hodgdon triple seven, alliant green dot, Winchester 748, IMR 4350 and hodgdon 4831. On the basis of burn type, the global gun powder market is categorized into smokeless and smoke. On the basis of end-user, the global gun powder market is categorized into military & defense, entertainment, mining, fireworks, construction, and others.

Gun Powder Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global gun powder market such as Gunpowder Capital Corp, DuPont, PRAVISANI S.P.A., G & L CALIBERS LIMITED, NITROKEMIA VEGYIPARI RT, CHEDDITE S.R.L., CHEMRING ENERGETICS UK LIMITED, LEVERONE BRUNO, F.R.E. S.R.L, and TECNOMINE S.A.S.

