Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Outlook to 2025 – Honeywell International Inc. ABB Ltd, Siemens Ag among others.

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 36,568.28 Million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Players:The global hazardous area equipment market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Hazardous area equipment market is dominated by Honeywell International Inc. accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by ABB Ltd, Siemens Ag among others.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.:

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in New Jersey, U.S. Honeywell international Inc. manufactures commercial and consumer products. The company operates in aerospace, home and building technologies, performance materials & technologies and safety & productivity solutions business segments. The company offers its products in different industries including professionals, aerospace, vehicles, buildings, industrial, oil and gas, safety, manufacturing, footwear, vehicles, security and productivity. Hazardous area equipment falls under manufacturing and industrial control category.

Some of the company’s subsidiaries are Honeywell Security (U.S.), UOP LLC (U.S.), RAE Systems (U.S.), Tridium, Inc., Alerton (U.S.), Novar Controls (U.S.) among others. The Company’s principal research and development activities are in the U.S., India, Europe and China. The company operates in United States, Europe and other international regions..

ABB LTD.:

Incorporated in 1999 and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. ABB Ltd. is engaged in power and automation business. The company offers its products in four business segments namely electrification, robotics and motion industrial, automation and power grids. The hazardous equipment products are available in electrification segment. The company offers products to aluminum, automotive, buildings, cement, chemical, data centers, food and beverage, life sciences, marine and ports, metal, mining, oil and gas, power distribution, power generation, power transmission, printing, process automation, pulp and paper, railway and solar power & water.

The company has 67 subsidiaries across the globe including Busch-Jaeger Elektro GmbH (Germany), Baldor Electric Company (U.S.), B&R (Austria), Thomas & Betts (U.S.), and ABB Stotz-Kontakt (Germany) among others. ABB Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company.

The company has its global presence in 100 countries. Some of them are Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Columbia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey and U.S.

SIEMENS AG:

Founded in 1847 and headquartered in Munich, Germany. Siemens AG is engaged in the manufacturing, production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: power and gas; energy management; building technologies; mobility; digital factory; process industries and drives; healthcare; and financial services. The company offers hazardous area equipment’s through building technologies segment in industrial control product category. The company offers its product and service to aerospace, automotive manufacturing, battery manufacturing, chemical industry, cement, cranes, data centers, food & beverage, glass industry, machinery and plant construction, marine, mining industry, municipalities and DSOS, oil & gas, power utilities, tire industry, transportation and logistics, water industry and wind industry. The company is certified with the quality system ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OSHAS 18001.

Siemens AG has its presence in more than 200 countries including Europe, U.S., Australia, Asia and Africa. There are about 60 subsidiaries located across the globe. Some of them are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Dresser-Rand Group (U.S.), Mentor Graphics (U.S.), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Spain), Siemens PLM Software (U.S.).

