Global Healthcare IT Market 2025 | Key Players-Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation eClinicalWorks, athenahealth, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC, NextGen Healthcare

Global Healthcare IT Market was valued at USD 90,373.80 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of healthy rate in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Healthcare IT Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Agfa-Gevaert Group, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Infor, Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation eClinicalWorks, athenahealth, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC, NextGen Healthcare (QSI Management, LLC), Oracle, Allscripts and Carestream Health among others.

Global Healthcare IT Market Analysis:

The Global Healthcare IT Market analysis report covers a detailed value chain analysis of the Market. The value chain analysis helps to analyze major upstream raw materials, major equipment’s, manufacturing process, and downstream customer analysis and major distributor analysis are mentioned in the report along with all the drivers and restrain for the market. It presents a comparative detailed analysis of the all regional and player segments, offering readers a better knowledge of where areas in which they can place their existing resources and gauging the priority of a particular region in order to boost their standing in the market.

Segmentation: Global Healthcare IT Market

Global Healthcare IT Market By Products & Services (HCIT Outsourcing Services, Healthcare Provider Solutions {Clinical Solutions, Non-Clinical Solutions}, Healthcare Payer Solutions), By End User (Providers, Payers), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Trends and Forecast to 2025

Drivers: Global Healthcare IT Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as need for paper less technology, increasing government initiatives on healthcare it sectors, adoption of cloud services and prevalence of chronic diseases.

NEED FOR PAPERLESS TECHNOLOGY

Healthcare IT is the area of information technology that involves the design, development, creation, use and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industries and other healthcare providers. It supports health information management across computerized systems and the secure exchange of health information between consumers, providers, payers and quality monitors. With the utilization of electronic health records (EHRs) use of information technology (IT) is increasing in healthcare sector.

Digitisation is helping to simplify the working lives of healthcare specialists with paperless technology. It helps to reduce the time spent on administrative tasks and checking through paperwork. There are several companies that are building advanced systems to support paperless working practices and the fast-growing universe of digital clinical and patient data.

INCREASING GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES ON HEALTHCARE IT SECTORS

Various healthcare IT related government initiatives have been launched by the government of different countries such as India, China, Japan and others, that has a clear vision to deliver better health outcomes.

Below are few initiatives taken by government in HCIT sector:

According to the National Health Portal, the gateway of authentic health information some of the e-Health initiatives have been taken by Indian government such as NHP Indradhanush-Immunization, NHP Swasth Bharat, India Fights Dengue, E-RaktKosh initiative and ANM Online application- “ANMOL”. This National Health Portal, India aims to provide healthcare related information to the citizens of India and it will serve as a single point of access for combined health information. Mainly women and children have been focused on these initiatives.

This initiative promises to deliver better health outcomes by:

Access

Quality

Low Cost

Reducing Disease Burden

Efficient monitoring of health claims to citizens

Key points mentioned in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain a detailed overview of parent market Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Changing the market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings

