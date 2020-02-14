Global Hydrogen Vehicle Market Revenue will Grow at 45.0% CAGR to 2024 with US$ 5430 Million Market Size

Hydrogen Vehicle use hydrogen gas to power an electric motor. Unlike conventional vehicles which run on gasoline or diesel, fuel cell cars and trucks combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, which runs a motor.

In the last several years, global market of Hydrogen Vehicle developed rapidly, with an average After several months of survey and research, research group obtains the following conclusions:

In the last several years, global market of Hydrogen Vehicle developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 95%. As an important role in automotive market, the development of Hydrogen Vehicle have a close relationship with the development of technology.

The global average price of Hydrogen Vehicle is in the decreasing trend, from 218 K USD/Unit in 2014 to 182 K USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

United States and Europe account for 50% and 10% market share in 2016 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of Hydrogen Vehicle are as high as less than 40%. On the other hand, the development speed of Hydrogen Vehicle in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China also have larger consumption market with market share of 7%. The production region is mainly concentrated in Japan, Korea and China.

Market Concentration Rate is very high though the top 7 manufacturers occupies nearly 98% market share in 2017. There are still some of manufacturers participated in this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hydrogen Vehicle market will register a 45.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5430 million by 2024, from US$ 580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hydrogen Vehicle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hydrogen Vehicle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3:

Toyota

Hyundai

Honda

Foton

SAIC

FeiChi Bus

Dongfeng

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8:

Commercial Use

Home Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Hydrogen Vehicle consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hydrogen Vehicle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hydrogen Vehicle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hydrogen Vehicle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hydrogen Vehicle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Hydrogen Vehicle Consumption Market Report

Scope of the Report

Executive Summary

Global Hydrogen Vehicle by Players

Hydrogen Vehicle by Regions

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Global Hydrogen Vehicle Market Forecast

Key Players Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

…. Table of Contents Continued

