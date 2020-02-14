Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Hydrophobic Coatings Market (by material (polysiloxanes, fluoro alkylsilanes, fluoropolymers, and others), application (anti-microbial, anti-icing/wetting, anti-fouling, anti-corrosion and self-cleaning) and end-user (building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of hydrophobic coatings.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure hydrophobic coatings cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential hydrophobic coatings growth factors. According to the report the global hydrophobic coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Market Insight

The word ‘Hydrophobic’ implies, tending to repel or fail to mix with the water. In other words, it is a coating that has hydrophobic properties that block water. The word hydrophobic is often confused with the word like super hydrophobic coating. The main difference between the hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coating is the difference in contact angle and the character of the surface. A hydrophobic coating is highly durable than super hydrophobic coating. Some of the advantages of hydrophobic coating include decreased dirt retention, self-clean ability, improved moisture, and corrosion resistance, as well as the extended life expectancy of the coating and the substrates.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Drivers and Restraints

The remarkable properties possessed by the hydrophobic coatings and its ability to be used on different surfaces and different materials including glass, ceramics, metals, and several others, are the key factor driving the growth of the hydrophobic coating market. Hydrophobic coating is widely used in the building and construction industry, the use of hydrophobic coating improves the thermal performance and increases the insulation properties of buildings. Also, it vastly reduces the chances of mould appearing on internal walls of the home, the wall insulation helps to keep home hot in the winter, and cool in summer. Thus, with the continual growth in the building and construction, the demand for hydrophobic coating is increasing.

In addition, a hydrophobic coating is used for optical applications, these coatings are used for sunglasses, consumer optics, high tech optical components, lasers and precision optics, goggles, sapphire optics, and several other applications. Moreover, in display applications, these coatings are used for video optical components, cellphones, smartphones, pen applications, LCD, plasma, projection displays, and OEM treatments. With increasing modernization and improved standard of living, the use of hydrophobic coatings will increase in home applications, which in turn, would drive the demand for the hydrophobic coating market.

However, the use of super hydrophobic coating and other similar substitutes can hamper the growth of the hydrophobic coating market. With the increasing number of applications of hydrophobic coating in electronics applications, mainly for inkjet repellency, ant wetting applications, microfluidic channels, stainless steel components, hard disc drives, and much more, the demand for hydrophobic coating will increase over upcoming years.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Regional Analysis

Among the geographies, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest market share in 2017 followed by the North America region. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the hydrophobic market throughout the forecast period, on account of Increasing industrialization, rapid urbanization and increasing investments in the building and construction coupled with rising disposable income among the citizens of this region. Also, increasing the automotive industry and on-going innovations in the aerospace industry to drive the demand for hydrophobic coating in this region.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Segmentation

The report on the global hydrophobic coatings market covers segments such as material, application, and end user. On the basis of material the global hydrophobic coatings market is categorized into polysiloxanes, fluoro alkylsilanes, fluoropolymers, and others. On the basis of application the global hydrophobic coatings market is categorized into anti-microbial, anti-icing/wetting, anti-fouling, anti-corrosion and self-cleaning. On the basis of end user the global hydrophobic coatings market is categorized into building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine and others.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hydrophobic coatings market such as Oerlikon Metco (US) Inc., AccuCoat Inc., Drywired, NEI Corporation, Abrisa Technologies, P2i, BASF SE, Aculon Inc., E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company and 3M.

