Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2025 – Siemens, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Pace Analytical, Roche, Beckman Coulter, Getinge, PerkinElmer, Inc., BD

According to key research findings, the global Laboratory Equipment Services market is likely to expand at a stable CAGR. The Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market is expected to reach USD 14.71 billion by 2025, from USD 7.12 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key Players/Competitors/Vendors: The report offers a complete analysis of various companies including

Siemens, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Pace Analytical, Roche, Beckman Coulter, Getinge, PerkinElmer, Inc., BD, Abcam, LivaNova, Quidel, Alere Inc., Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hettich Instruments, ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH, LifeSign LLC, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Abbott Diagnostics Business, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, Eppendorf Group, Inova Diagnostics, A Werfen Company, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd., MBL International Corporation.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market

Increasing demand for new technologies in laboratory automation.

Increasing emphasis on R&D Activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Increasing need for effective and efficient diagnosis of diseases.

Emerging Asia Pacific market has a lot of opportunities.

High costs involved in standing required infrastructure.

Limitation in innovation concepts and technology.

Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market: Table of Contents

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

Customer Landscape Regional Landscape

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Europe

MEA

APAC

North America

South America

Market opportunity

Business Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges

Market challenges

Market drivers

Market Key Trends Players Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Players Analysis

Players covered

Players classification

Market positioning of Players

Appendix

List of abbreviations

Key Segmentation of Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market

By Geography

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Based on service type

repair and maintenance,

calibration,

validation and other Services

Based on equipment type

analytical equipment,

general equipment,

support equipment and

specialty equipment

Based on service contract

standardized and

customized

Based on service provider

original equipment manufacturers,

third-party service agencies and others

Based on end user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies,

clinical and diagnostic laboratories and academic institutes

