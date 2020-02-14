Global Lactose Free Food Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
Lactose is a natural sugar found in milk and milk products. Lactase is an enzyme that helps in the digestion of lactose. Therefore, a deficiency of lactase leads to the accumulation of lactose in the body and causes gas, cramps, bloating, nausea, and diarrhea. Food that does not contain lactose is termed lactose free food.
Sales of lactose free products are increasing globally, because approximately 70%-75% of the global population has a low level of lactase and face digestion difficulties. However, this does not mean that they are lactose intolerant, rather the popularity of lactose free food is increasing rapidly.
The global Lactose Free Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Lactose Free Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Lactose Free Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lactose Free Food in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Lactose Free Food market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Lactose Free Food market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
General Mills
Arla Foods
Galaxy Nutritional Foods
Land O’Lakes
WhiteWave Foods
Barry Callebaut
Daiya Foods
Dean Foods
Fonterra Co-operative Group
Market size by Product
Milk
Bread
Fats
Soups and Sauces
Desserts
Others
Market size by End User
Restaurants
Department Stores
Grocery
Online Retailers
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
