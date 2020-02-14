Global Lignosulphonates Market Sales Industry Research Report 2025

The latest report on “Lignosulphonates Market (Type – Calcium Lignosulphonates, Sodium Lignosulphonates, and Other Types; Applications – Animal Feed, Concrete Additives, Dyestuff, Dust Control, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global lignosulphonates market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Lignosulphonates are derived from the generation of wood mash utilizing sulphite pulping. It has a high molecular weight. It has various applications including use in oil mining, cement industry, leather tanning, dyes, and other applications. Key players in the global lignosulphonates market are investing research and development to promote novel applications of lignosulphonates. The leading companies operating in the global lignosulphonates market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations that maximize their market share.

Rising use of lignosulphonates as fillers and binders in ceramic tiles, casting sand, and resin to fibreboards drives the growth of the lignosulphonates market. Increasing applications of lignosulphonates such as animal feed, dust control, cosmetics, and concrete additives contribute to the growth of the lignosulphonates market. Lignosulphonates provides animals with the number of essential nutrients through animal feed binder that helps animal prevent gastrointestinal diseases. New proprietary applications for lignosulphonates boost the growth of the lignosulphonates market.

In addition, lignosulphonates are waste-reducing admixtures that help in the increasing density of cement which promotes the use of lignosulphonates in the cement industry. On the flip side, application-specific replacement hinders the growth of the lignosulphonates market. Moreover, research and development in the lignosulphonates market create numerous opportunities for the growth of the lignosulphonates market.

Europe is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Lignosulphonates Market

Based on geography, the global lignosulphonates market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Europe is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global lignosulphonates market. The rising construction industry in the European region drives the growth of the lignosulphonates market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for water-reducing agents in Asia-Pacific contributes to the growth of the lignosulphonates market in Asia-Pacific. North America is showing growth in the global lignosulphonates market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global lignosulphonates market covers segments such as type and applications. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include calcium lignosulphonates, sodium lignosulphonates, and other types. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include animal feed, concrete additives, dyestuff, dust control, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Tembec, Inc., Burgo Group SpA, Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co., Ltd., ALM India, Hubei Zhengdong Chemical Co., Ltd., Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Borregaard LignoTech, Domtar Corporation, Green Agrochem, Abelin Polymers, and Other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

