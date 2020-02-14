Global Metal Heat Exchangers Market 2019 Present Scenario by Vendors Thermowave, Hisaka, SWEP, LARSEN & TOUBRO, Accessen

Metal Heat Exchangers is a piece of equipment built for efficient heat transfer from one medium to another. Metal Heat exchangers are devices whose primary responsibility is the transfer (exchange) of heat, typically from one fluid to another. However, they are not only used in heating applications, such as space heaters, but are also used in cooling applications, such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

Major Key Players of the Metal Heat Exchangers Market are:

Alfa Laval

Kelvion (GEA)

SPX Corporation

IHI

Danfoss (Sondex)

SPX-Flow

DOOSAN

API

KNM

Funke

Xylem

Thermowave

Hisaka

SWEP

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Accessen

THT

Hitachi Zosen

LANPEC

Siping ViEX

Beichen

Lanzhou LS

Defon

Ormandy

FL-HTEP

Major Types of Metal Heat Exchangers covered are:

Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger

Plate Heat Exchanger

Air Cooled Heat Exchanger

Other Types

Major Applications of Metal Heat Exchangers covered are:

Petrochemical

Electric Power & Metallurgy

Shipbuilding Industry

Mechanical Industry

Central Heating

Food Industry

Other Applications

