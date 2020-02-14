Global Mobile Encryption Market Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2024 – ADEYA, AlertBoot, Becrypt, BlackBerry, CSG, Certes Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., DataMotion, Inc., Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation, KoolSpan, MobileIron
This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global Mobile Encryption market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and regional total market of Mobile Encryption market including capacity, production, production value, and cost/profit, supply/demand, and import/export details. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies Data Bridge Market Research use Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.
According to the report, global demand for Mobile Encryption was valued at approximately USD 643.67 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around at a CAGR of 32.1% between 2017 and 2024.
MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS
- Need for Stringent Compliance and Regulatory Requirements
- Increasing Concern for Data Security Issues and Privacy of Data
- Proliferation of Smartphones and Tablets Across Enterprises
- Lack of Awareness and Skilled Workforce
- Increased Operational Expenditure and Budget Constraints
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
COMPANIES COVERED
- Adeya SA,
- AlertBoot Data Security,
- Becrypt, Ltd.,
- BlackBerry Ltd.,
- CSG, Inc.,
- Certes Networks, Inc,
- Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.,
- DataMotion, Inc.,
- Dell Technologies, Inc.,
- ESET,
- Gold Line Group Ltd.,
- MobileIron, Inc.,
- Open Whisper Systems,
- Proofpoint, Inc.,
- SecurStar,
- Silent Circle, LLC,
- Sophos Ltd.,
- Symantec Corporation,
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise,
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,
- IBM Corporation,
- Intel Corporation,
- KoolSpan, Inc.,
- T-Systems International GmbH
- Zix Corporation
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Global Mobile Encryption Market, By Geography; Component (Solutions, Services); Application (Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Communication Encryption, Cloud Encryption ); End-User Type (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)); Deployment Type (On-Premises, and Cloud); Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Telecom, Retail) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024.
