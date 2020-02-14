Global Operational Room Management Market Competitive Analysis Till 2025 By BD, Omnicell, Allscripts, Getinge, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cerner Corporation, STERIS Corporation, Nexus AG,GE, Optum, McKesson And Others

Global Operational Room Management Market report includes a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leaders and business strategies adopted by competitors together with their SWOT analysis. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness, which helps to better understand the market scenario at macro and micro level. It also provides explicit information about fusions, acquisitions, joint ventures and other important market activities in recent years. The Operational Room Management Market Report examines the manufacturer’s competitive scenario and gives all major players market share based on production capacity, sales, revenues, geographical presence and other important factors. The report also covers import / export data in the report’s key regions. Data on consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance (Stocks), historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR forecast until 2025 are included in this report.

Market Analysis :

Global Operational Room Management Market is expected to reach USD 2.04 Billion by 2025 from USD 4.70 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Competitors/players:

Becton Dickinson and Company, Omnicell, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Getinge AB, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cerner Corp., Steris PLC, Nexus AG, General Electric Company, Optum Inc, McKesson Corp, COMEG Medical Technologies, Orpheus Medical, DxC Technology, EIZO,Brainlab, Picis Clinical Solutions, MEDITECH, Stryker Corporation, HCA Healthcare, TECSYS Inc, Owens & Minor Medical, Inc.Among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Operational Room Management Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Operational Room Management Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Operational Room Management Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis:

global Operational Room Management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eHealth market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of supply management software

Increase in geriatric populace, and occurrence of chronic disease

Increase in the redevelopment projects and funding to improve infrastructure

High installation and maintenance cost of equipment

Lack of awareness

Technical constraints include concerns of information security

Segmentation: Global Operational Room Management Market

The operational room management system market is segmented into

component, solution, delivery mode, end users , geography.

Based on component, the operational room management system market is segmented into

software , services.

Based on solution, the operational room management system market is segmented into

data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management solutions, operating room supply management solutions, scheduling solutions, performance management solutions , others.

Based on delivery mode, the operational room management system market is segmented into

on-premise solutions, web-based solutions , cloud based solutions.

Based on the end-user, the operational room management system market is segmented into

hospitals, ambulatory surgical units , others.

Based on geography the operational room management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa.

