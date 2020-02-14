Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Competitive Analysis Till 2025 By Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ellex, Abbott, Bausch + Lomb, Topcon Corporation, IRIDEX, Lumenis, Nidek Inc. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG And Others

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market report covers a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of leading players in this market and business strategies adopted by competitors in conjunction with their SWOT analysis. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market appeal, which helps the reader to better understand the macro and micro level market scenario. It also provides explicit information on mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.

The report includes data on the consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance (Stocks), historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR forecast until 2025. The report also details product type segmentation, applications and regional segmentation. The analysis report on the Ophthalmic Lasers market covers a detailed analysis of the value chain of the Ophthalmic Lasers market. The value chain analysis helps to analyze major raw materials, major equipment, production processes, customer analysis and major distributors.

Market Analysis: Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market

The Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market is expected to reach USD 1505.5 Million by 2025, from USD 1018.92 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Key Development :

In August 2010, Topcon Corporation made an agreement with OptiMedica Corporation PASCAL photocoagulation system for diabetic retinopathy and acute macular degeneration.

In June 2016, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited got approval from China FDA for lasers devices which are used in the treatment of glaucoma, vitreous floaters and secondary cataract.

Competitors/players :

Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.,Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Topcon Corporation, IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, NIDEK Co., among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis:

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Ophthalmic Lasers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increased in prevalence of ophthalmic ailments

Increase in geriatric population

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes

Advancement in technology in laser based devices

High cost of equipment and therapy

Availability of alternative therapies

Segmentation:

The ophthalmic lasers market is segmented into

product, application, end users , geography

Based on product, the market is segmented into

femtosecond laser, excimer lasers, ND:YAG laser, diode lasers and others

Based on application, the market is segmented into

refractive error correction, cataract removal, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration , other

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into

hospital, ambulatory surgical centers and others

Based on geography the ophthalmic lasers market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Customization of the Report: Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

