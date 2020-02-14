Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Size worth US$ 6460 Million by 2024 Says at MarketResearchNest.com

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a bladder disorder that results in an abnormal urge to urinate, urinary frequency, and nocturia (voiding at night). Some patients may also experience urinary incontinence (involuntary loss of bladder control).

North America is the largest consumption market of Overactive Bladder Treatment with prevalence as high as 11% and high medical level. In 2016, North America accounts for 49.59%.

Followed North America, Europe is the second largest consumption market with share of 27.84%. Besides, Japan is also an important market with market share over 17%. China and other Asian countries is the emerging market with the fastest growth rate, though there is no large manufacturer of Overactive Bladder Treatment drugs.

The Overactive Bladder Treatment market can be segmented as Anticholinergics, Mirabegron, Botox and Other Drugs. Among them, Anticholinergics account for the largest market share while it is in a decreasing trend. The growth rate of Mirabegron and Botox is fast.

According to this study, over the next five years the Overactive Bladder Treatment market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6460 million by 2024, from US$ 4710 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Overactive Bladder Treatment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Overactive Bladder Treatment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3:

Astellas Pharma

Allergan

Pfizer

Teva (Activas)

Johnson and Johnson

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7:

Anticholinergics

Mirabegron

Botox

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8:

Idiopathic Overactive Bladder

Neurogenic Overactive Bladder

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Overactive Bladder Treatment consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Overactive Bladder Treatment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Overactive Bladder Treatment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Overactive Bladder Treatment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Overactive Bladder Treatment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

