Global Pet Microchips Market Size worth US$ 430 Million by 2024 Says at MarketResearchNest.com

A microchip is a computer chip enclosed in a small glass cylinder (about the size of a grain of rice) that is injected under pet’s skin as a means of identification. Each microchip is connected to an online registry of owner contact information. In the event that pet is lost and taken to a shelter or veterinary hospital, he will be scanned for a microchip. If the contact information on file is up to date, the pet’s owner can be quickly notified and reunited with their pet.

The basic technology behind pet microchips traces back several decades. But, it wasn’t until recently that the devices became cheap enough to hit the mainstream pet market.

The key players are Pethealth Inc., HomeAgain, Bayer, AVID Identification Systems, Datamars, Inc., Trovan, Ltd., Virbac, Animalcare, Ltd., Microchip4Solutions Inc., PeddyMark, EIDAP Inc., Micro-ID, Ltd., Cybortra Technology and so on. As if the microchip system for pet identification wasn’t complicated and inefficient enough, an influx of new players is adding confusion and stirring tension in the market.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pet Microchips market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 430 million by 2024, from US$ 340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pet Microchips business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pet Microchips market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3:

Pethealth Inc.

HomeAgain

Bayer

AVID Identification Systems

Datamars, Inc.

Trovan, Ltd.

Virbac

Animalcare, Ltd.

Microchip4Solutions Inc.

PeddyMark

EIDAP Inc.

Micro-ID, Ltd.

Cybortra Technology

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7:

125 kHz Microchip

128 kHz Microchip

2 kHz Microchip

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8:

Horse

Dogs

Cats

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Pet Microchips consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pet Microchips market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pet Microchips manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Microchips with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pet Microchips submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Pet Microchips Consumption Market Report

Scope of the Report

Executive Summary

Global Pet Microchips by Players

Pet Microchips by Regions

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Global Pet Microchips Market Forecast

Key Players Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

…. Table of Contents Continued

