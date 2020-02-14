Global Plastic Compounding Market: 2019 Product Intelligence

The latest report on “Plastic Compounding Market (Polymer Type – Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polyurethane, and Other Polymer Types; End-use – Building and Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Electrical and Electronics, Medical, and Other End-uses): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global plastic compounding market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Plastic compounding is a process that transforms the characteristics of basis plastics and thermoplastics. Plastic compounds have properties such as flame retardancy, wear resistance, lightweight, and wide range of conductivity. The leading players in the global plastic compounding market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

The increasing construction development and rising automobile markets drive the demand for interiors, exteriors, and hoot components. Plastic compounding is applicable in hoot components in the automotive industry ad infrastructure industries that contribute to the growth of the plastic compounding market. The rising substitution for glass, natural rubber, wood, metals, and man-made materials such as concrete promotes the growth of the plastic compounding market.

The growing residential and commercial projects in developing countries propel the growth of the plastic compounding market. In addition, the surge in investments in water and sanitation management, building and construction, and power sectors stimulate the demand for PVC and CPVC contributing to the growth of the plastic compounding market. On the other side, increasing plastic compound prices due to fluctuating petrochemical prices hampers the growth of the plastic compounding market. Moreover, technological development creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the plastic compounding market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Plastic Compounding Market

Based on geography, the global plastic compounding market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global plastic compounding market. The rising demand for beverages and nutritional drinks in the Asia-Pacific regions contributes to the consumption of PET compounds. Europe is expected to grow in the plastic compounding market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of leading players in consumer goods and electronics and major automakers in Europe stimulates the growth of the plastic compounding market in Europe. North America is showing growth in the global plastic compounding market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global plastic compounding market covers segments such as polymer type and end-use. On the basis of polymer type, the sub-markets include polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, polyurethane, and other polymer types. On the basis of end-use, the sub-markets include building and construction, automotive, packaging, electrical and electronics, medical, and other end-uses.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc., Covestro AG, RTP Company, Inc., MRC Polymers, Inc., Foster Corporation, Aurora Plastics LLC, Lanxess AG, PolyOne Corporation, and Other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

