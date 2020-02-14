Global Radiology Information Systems Market 2025 | Top Global Players FUJIFILM Holdings Americas Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, IBM Watson Health, Softneta, Çizgi Teknoloji Elektronik Tasarım ve Üretim A.Ş

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Radiology Information Systems Market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major players in the market. To Increase Their Footprints In This Market In Order To Sustain In Long Run. Additionally, To the Present the Report Covers Chart and Tables Which Provide A Clear Viewpoint Of The Industry.

Some of the major market players in this market are Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, McKesson Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Americas Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, IBM Watson Health, Softneta, Çizgi Teknoloji Elektronik Tasarım ve Üretim A.Ş, INFINITT North America Inc, aycan Medical Systems, LLC, MEYTEC GmbH Medizinsysteme, PaxeraHealth, Allscripts, General Electric Company, Epic Systems Corporation.

The global radiology information systems (ris) market is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2024, from USD 784.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% to 2024.

A radiology information system (RIS) is a networked software suite for managing medical imagery and associated data. This is very useful in managing radiological records and associated data in multiple locations and is often used in conjunction with a picture archiving and communication system (PACS) to manage workflow and billing. It’s like maintaining records in electronic form like images, reports and that can be viewed by authorized staff only thus offering high security. We can say that the radiology information system is a computer system which supports the effective workflow and business analysis of a radiology department. This plays a very important role in patient management, analysis, and inventory control.

Today most of the hospitals are taking their steps forward in working paperless by accepting Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) and Radiology Information System (RIS).

According to news released on “evaluate” in November 2013, Two leading Singapore public healthcare groups, SingHealth and Eastern Health Alliance also called as EH Alliance, and the Singapore Health Ministry’s IT arm, IHiS, have purchased Carestream’s Vue Radiology Information System (RIS) and Vue Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) for obtaining better access and management of radiology results and patient imaging data. Around 4 million patient visits are been attended by singHealth group every year.

By Product Type

Integrated Radiology Information Systems

Standalone Radiology Information Systems

By Components

Services

Software

Hardware

By Deployment Mode

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End-User

Hospitals

Office Based Physicians

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET

Increasing need for improved healthcare information technology systems:

According to diagnostic and interventional cardiology in December 2012, new trends and technology in radiology has been seen. The newer remote viewing systems allow access via e-mail or the Internet to images. It also reports through modules for a PACS. This is a third-party standalone system or linked to the facility’s archive/storage system. Most of them are web based or cloud based system so they can be easily accessed outside of the hospital computer system and comes with a password protection to ensure security.

As with the time passes we can see various improved healthcare information technology systems. Today various private companies, organization are playing an active role in radiology information services to improve and to enhance the access and quality of care; hence this market is expected to achieve an inclining growth in future.

Growth in the rate of chronic diseases:

There are various diseases and conditions in which radiology procedures are used such as brain tumors, breast cancer, cervical cancer, Crohn’s disease, head injury, osteoporosis, renal cysts, lung cancer, various fractures, blood clots, fatty liver disease, gallstones etc.

According to world health organization, it is estimated that worldwide over 508 000 women died in 2011 due to breast cancer. In most of the developing countries the rate of breast cancer is 40 per 100,000, in eastern Africa it is 19.3 per 100,000, and in Western Europe it is 89.7 per 100,000. And this number is estimated to increase with increasing population.

As this various disease condition such as breast cancer, brain tumor are needed to go through radiology procedures, hence this is very necessary to maintain their records, their reports up to date, maybe just on one click. It’s very complicated to carry a bunch of reports every time to a physician, sometimes this can result in misplace of reports. Hence here radiology information service can play a very vital role, in fact, most of the hospitals, patients today use their reports in electronic form so that they can be shared just on one click using PACS & RIS, thus this market is expecting the pool of promising opportunities in future.

