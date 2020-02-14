Global Scar Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 12,607.1 Mn by 2024

The global scar treatment market has been analyzed to gain an understanding about the changing landscape of the appearance and aesthetic corrective procedures. Scar revision is a procedure that is used to minimize the scars in a way that they appear more consistent with the surrounding skin tone and texture. Scars are visible signs that remain after a wound heals. They are unavoidable results of injury or surgery, and their development can be unpredictable. Scars may be raised or recessed, different in color or texture from the surrounding healthy tissue, or particularly noticeable due to their size, shape, or location. The market has been segmented by product type, scar type, end-users, and by geographical regions.

Market Value and Forecast

The global scar treatment market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 12,607.1 Mn by 2024 end, with various markets registering moderate CAGRs during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Growth in revenue generated from the sales of scar treatment products and services is directly attributed to the increasing economic growth and rising personal disposable income levels globally. While treatment of burn scars and keloids is considered to be medically necessary by regulatory bodies, treatment of spot correction, mild-to-medium acne is not deemed as a medical necessity. Rise in affluent population has also been responsible for further fuelling demand for aesthetic corrective procedures such as volume restoration, dermal filling, laser treatments, and wrinkle reduction. Hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers and botulinum type-A injections are prime examples of the same. Markets across the world are also witnessing growth in demand for combination therapeutics in scar treatments, with a view to increase effectiveness of the procedure and shorten treatment duration.

International regulatory benchmarking for uniform treatment guidelines and shortening of approval times are trends expected to prevail in the industry over the forecast period. This is expected to be accompanied with standardized documentation of clinical evidences of various combination therapeutics related to pharmacovigilance activities.

Market Segmentation, by Product Type

Based on product type, the overall market has been segmented into topical products, laser products, surface treatment products, and injectable products. The topical product segment is further sub-segmented into creams, gels, oils, and silicone gel sheets. The laser segment has been sub-segmented into CO2, excimer, and pulse-dyed lasers. Within the topical segment, the silicone gel products are expected to witness increased adoption. While silicone gel sheets could find increased application for treating hypertrophic scars and keloids, silicone gels could be used to treat acne. Brand positioning among reputed end-users is a typical marketing strategy being adopted by product manufacturers. Existing brand loyalty among physicians and pharmacists makes it difficult for new entrants to penetrate this market. In this regard, the ‘silicone gel sheet’ sub-segment has been estimated to be valued at US$ 2,443.8 Mn by the end of 2024, registering a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, by Scar Type

Based on scar type, the market has been segmented into atrophic scars, hypertrophic scars and keloids, contractures, and stretch marks. Out of these four scar types, acne is the most common. Treatments for acne include a broad range of products, right from antibiotics to fractional CO2 lasers. Atrophic scar segment has been estimated to be valued at US$ 6,375.7 Mn by the end of 2024. Incidences of acne are estimated to increase over the forecast period due to changing lifestyles, increased consumption of frozen fatty food items, and early onset of ageing globally.

Market Segmentation, by End User

Based on end user, the global scar treatment market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and retail drug stores, and e-commerce. Hospitals are clearly the most availed option by patients worldwide. However, treatment through specialist dermatologists at private clinics is a trend picking up in Brazil and Australia. The clinics segment is expected to be valued at US$ 3,840.4 Mn by 2024 end, registering a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Regions

The global scar treatment market has been segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, North America market is estimated to be dominant, accounting for over one-third of the total scar treatment market value by 2015 end. Latin America is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing market among all the emerging regions, while revenue from the market in Europe is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period despite the ongoing economic downturn in the region. Over the forecast period, the growth in Europe is expected to be fuelled by the rapidly ageing population across all countries in the region.

Key Players

Key companies covered in this report include Smith & Nephew PLC, Merz Inc., Enaltus LLC, Occulus Innovative Sciences Inc., CCA Industries Inc., Cynosure Inc, Avita Medical Limited, Lumenis, Syneron Medical Ltd., Nutramarks Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Pacific World Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AC. Alma Lasers), and Beijing Toplaser Technology Company Limited. The report is enriched through identification of company-specific strategies related to mergers and acquisitions, technological developments, product penetration strategies, sourcing, research and development, market consolidation initiatives, and analyses of the various market players’ specific strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.