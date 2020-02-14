Global Security Assurance Market Analysis, Technologies, Market Share & Industry Forecast To 2023

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Security Assurance Market” research report by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Security assurance is a process that helps design and implement software that protects the data and resources contained in and controlled by that software. Software is itself a resource and thus must be afforded appropriate security.

Scope of the Report:

The global Security Assurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Security Assurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Security Assurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Security Assurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

Avaya

IBM

Infosys

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Netscout

SAS Institute

Sogeti

Aura Information Security

Bizcarta

Cipher

Critical Software

Content Security

Happiest Minds

Opentext

Oracle

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Business Applications

System and Network Infrastructure

Mobility Solutions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Telecommunications

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others (Media, Energy and Utilities, Travel and Hospitality, Education, and ITES)

