Global Security Assurance Market Analysis, Technologies, Market Share & Industry Forecast To 2023
Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Security Assurance Market” research report by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Security assurance is a process that helps design and implement software that protects the data and resources contained in and controlled by that software. Software is itself a resource and thus must be afforded appropriate security.
Scope of the Report:
The global Security Assurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Security Assurance.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Security Assurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Security Assurance market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Accenture
Avaya
IBM
Infosys
Micro Focus
Microsoft
Netscout
SAS Institute
Sogeti
Aura Information Security
Bizcarta
Cipher
Critical Software
Content Security
Happiest Minds
Opentext
Oracle
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Business Applications
System and Network Infrastructure
Mobility Solutions
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
BFSI
Telecommunications
Government
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Others (Media, Energy and Utilities, Travel and Hospitality, Education, and ITES)
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Security Assurance Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Security Assurance Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Security Assurance Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Security Assurance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Security Assurance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Security Assurance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Security Assurance Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Security Assurance by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Security Assurance Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Security Assurance Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Security Assurance Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
