Global Spoolable Pipes Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2025

The latest report on “Spoolable Pipes Market (Reinforcement Type – Fiber Reinforcement, and Steel Reinforcement; Diameter Type – Small Diameter Pipe, and Large Diameter Pipe; Application – Offshore, Onshore, Water, Downhole, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global spoolable pipes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Spoolable pipes offer excellent resistance against temperature, corrosion, pressure, and chemicals. The rising applicability of spoolable pipes owing to its properties propels the growth of the spoolable pipes market. Companies operating in the global spoolable pipes market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations that maximize their market share.

Growing applicability of spoolable pipes in end-use industries such as offshore, onshore oil and gas, mining, and wastewater treatment drives the growth of the spoolable pipes market. Rise in the production of crude oil and natural gas due to increasing energy consumption worldwide stimulates the growth of the spoolable pipes market. Spoolable pipes are cost-effective as compared to conventional piping systems. Spoolable pipes are a better alternative to steel pipes as it has high corrosion and fatigue resistance properties.

Furthermore, spooling pipes offer benefits such as fast commissioning, high fatigue resistance, reduced maintenance costs, and enhanced flow rates. These benefits contribute to the growth of the spoolable pipes market. On the flip side, high entry barriers hamper the growth of the spoolable pipes market. Moreover, the development of new offshore oil and gas fields creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the spoolable pipes market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Spoolable Pipes Market

Based on geography, the global spoolable pipes market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global spoolable pipes market. The presence of leading players and rising use of spoolable pipes in the recovery of wells or rigs count in North America contribute to the growth of the spoolable pipes market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global spoolable pipes market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Rising energy demand in the Asia-Pacific region stimulates the growth of the spoolable pipes market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is growing in the global spoolable pipes market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global spoolable pipes market covers segments such as reinforcement type, diameter type, and application. On the basis of reinforcement type, the sub-markets include fiber reinforcement and steel reinforcement. On the basis of diameter type, the sub-markets include small diameter pipe and large diameter pipe. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include offshore, onshore, water, downhole, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Pipelife International GmbH, Aerosun Corporation, Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co., Ltd., Magma Global Ltd., Cosmoplast Industrial Company LLC, Airborne Oil & Gas BV, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc., Shawcor Limited, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Wavin B.V., and other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

