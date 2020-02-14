Global Surgical Sponge Market Size 2019-2026 Cardinal Health, BSN medical, Medtronic, Molnlycke

Surgical Sponge Market Size:

Top manufactures include for Surgical Sponge market such as:

Medtronic

Molnlycke

BSN medical

Medline

Cardinal Health

Hartmann

Lohmann & Rauscher

Ahlstrom

Owens & Minor

B. Braun

McKESSON

Zhende Medical

Winner Medical

JianErKang

Hakuzo

Deroyal

Allmed Medical

ASC

Crosstex

Kettenbach

Dukal

Texpol

Medicom

Surgical Sponge Market Segment by Type Cotton Gauze Sponges, Nonwoven Sponges, X-Ray Detectable Sponges, Others.

Applications can be classified into Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Pharmacy.

