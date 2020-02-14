Global Tea Tree Oil Market Revenue will Grow at 5.4% CAGR to 2024 Says at MarketResearchNest.com

Tea tree oil, also known as melaleuca oil is an essential oil with a fresh camphoraceous odor and a color that ranges from pale yellow to nearly colorless and clear. It is taken from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia, which is native to Southeast Queensland and the Northeast coast of New South Wales, Australia.

The Tea Tree Oil is extracted from Melaleuca Ahemifolia, this plant is native to Australia, and is only suitable for planting in subtropical climates. Australia is the main production base of Tea Tree Oil, with over 80% share in global. Global key manufacturers: Main Camp, G.R. Davis, Maria River Plantation, Cassegrain Kalara, NATTO, Jenbrook, LvHuan Technology, Coromandel Mountains, Fuyang Biotechnology, Oribi Oils, Nandu Biology, Bestdo Technology, Thursday Plantation and SOiL and so on.

The sales volume of Tea Tree Oil was 692 metric tons in 2017, of which 81.51% is produced in Australia.

North America and Europe are the major consumption markets, with global Market Share of 48% and 22% in 2017. Asia is a potential market; the Market Share is gradually increased year by year.

Tea Tree Oil mainly sales in pure oil form, Some companies make TTO as “medicinal” “pharmaceutical” or “premium” grade, this is usually based on these oils containing a slightly higher percentage of terpinen-4-ol,however, there is no scientific evidence that these oils are more antimicrobial active than regular TTO.

As the downstream healthcare industry is on a flourishing development nowadays, the importance of Tea Tree Oil will become more and more apparent over time, and when the market outbreak its potential, Tea Tree Oil industry will enter a new era.

Tea tree oil is also produced in several other countries including China, South Africa, Kenya, Indonesia and Thailand. All of this TTO is produced from Melaleuca alternifolia, an Australian native tree that originated in the coastal regions of Southern Queensland and Northern NSW. No one can accurately state how much TTO is produced in these other countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tea Tree Oil market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 43 million by 2024, from US$ 31 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tea Tree Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tea Tree Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3:

Main Camp

R. Davis

Maria River Plantation

Cassegrain Kalara

NATTO

Jenbrook

LvHuan Technology

Coromandel Mountains

Fuyang Biotechnology

Oribi Oils

Nandu Biology

Bestdo Technology

Thursday Plantation

SOiL

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7:

Pharmaceutical Grade Oil

Premium Grade Oil

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8:

Medicine

Skincare Products

Other Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Tea Tree Oil consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Tea Tree Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tea Tree Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tea Tree Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tea Tree Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

