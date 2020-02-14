Global Teleradiology Market Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2024 – Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Philips, vRad (Virtual Radiologic), Franklin & Seidelmann, Philips, GE, Merge Healthcare

The Teleradiology market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. This market Report covers strategic profiling and in-depth survey of Top key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and analyzes innovative business strategies. Teleradiology market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Global Teleradiology Market accounted to USD 1.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 21.5% by 2024.

Major market drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases

Increasing healthcare expenditure and improved healthcare infrastructure

Expansion in imaging procedures,

Growing R&D activities and technological advancement in digital technology

Key Business Players of Global Teleradiology Market

Siemens Healthineers,

FUJIFILM,

Philips,

vRad (Virtual Radiologic),

Global Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.,

Everlight Radiology,

Franklin & Seidelmann,

GE,

Merge Healthcare, an IBM Company,

Global Diagnostics – Ireland and UK,

Global Diagnostics (Australia) Pty Limited,

Agfa-Gevaert NV,

Sectra,

Everlight Radiology – Emergency & Trauma Radiology,

Everlight Radiology UK,

RamSoft,

4ways,

ONRAD, Inc.,

MEDNAX,

Health Solutions Partner,

TELEDIAGNOSTIC SOLUTIONS,

NightHawk Radiology, Inc.,

RADISPHERE NATIONAL RADIOLOGY GROUP, INC.,

FUJIFILM Europe GmbH,

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.

Market Segments

On the basis of geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

On the basis of category, Global Teleradiology Market is segmented into

hardware,

software,

telecom and

networking

On the basis of modality, global teleradiology market is segmented into

X-ray,

computerized tomography (CT),

ultrasound,

magnetic resonance imaging (MRI),

nuclear imaging,

cardiac echo and mammography

On the basis of end users, global teleradiology market is segmented into

hospitals,

clinics,

ambulatory surgical centers and radiology centers

