Global TMT Steel Bar Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2025

The latest report on “TMT Steel Bar Market (Diameter Type – 6-8 MM, 8-12 MM, and 12 MM and Above; Grade Type – Fe-415, Fe-500, Fe-550, and Other Grade Types; Application – Residential, Infrastructure, and Commercial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global TMT steel bar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

TMT steel bars refer to thermo mechanically treated bars. TMT steel bars are steel bars with enhanced strength and highly ductile and malleable in nature. They are widely used for earthquake resistant buildings and bridge construction projects. Companies operating in the global TMT steel bar market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

The rising global construction industry boosts the growth of the TMT steel bar market. Infrastructural development across the globe drives the growth of the TMT steel bar market. Various advantages of TMT steel bars over torsional bars contribute to the growth of the TMT steel bar market. The expansion of modern architecture propels the growth of the TMT steel bar market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for low-cost reinforcement bars stimulates the growth of the TMT steel bar market. On the flip side, technical constraints with respect to higher grade TMT bars hinder the growth of the TMT steel bar market. Moreover, technological innovations in the construction industry create novel opportunities for the growth of the TMT steel bar market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Have a Premium Share in the Global TMT Steel Bar Market

Based on geography, the global TMT steel bar market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a premium share in the global TMT steel bar market. Growing construction industry in countries like India, China contributes to the growth of the TMT steel bar market in the Asia-Pacific industry. Europe is expected to grow in the global TMT steel bar market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The development of coal and steel industries in Europe stimulates the growth of the TMT steel bar market in Europe. North America is growing in the global TMT steel bar market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global TMT steel bar market covers segments such as diameter type, grade type, and application. On the basis of the diameter type, the sub-markets include 6-8 MM, 8-12 MM, and 12 MM and above. On the basis of grade type, the sub-markets include fe-415, fe-500, fe-550, and other grade types. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include residential, infrastructure, and commercial.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Essar Steel India Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd., Kamdhenu Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Prime Gold International Ltd., Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., MSP Steel & Power Ltd., and other companies.

