Global Urinary Catheters Market 2019 Top Companies are B. Braun Group, Boston Scientific, Coloplast, ConvaTec, CR Bard, Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Wellspect HealthCare, Bactiguard AB Cook Medical, Hollister Incorporated, Pacific Hospital Supply Co., LTD

The Global Urinary Catheters Market with figures as recent as 2018 and forecasts up to 2025 provides an overview of the industry including its definition, size, share, growth, applications and manufacturing technology. Report also explores the major industry players in detail as well as company profile, product specifications, capacity and production value.

Healthcare INDUSTRY IS CHANGING because of the change in Global Urinary Catheters Market that are happening due to some key players and brands who are dominating the market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.This report is a window to the Global Urinary Catheters Market which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The report also contains the drivers and restrains for the Global Urinary Catheters Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

The Global Urinary Catheters Market is expected to reach USD 2.86 Billion by 2025, from USD 1.51 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Download Free PDF Sample Copy of [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-urinary-catheters-market

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global urinary catheters market are B. Braun Melsungen AGt, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S., Convatec Group PLC, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic PLC., Teleflex Incorporated., Wellspect Healthcare, Bactiguard. Cook Medical, Hollister Incorporated, Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd, The Flume Catheter Company Limited, Enox Biopharma, Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Ribbel International Limited, Wipak, Degania Silicone Ltd., UROMED Kurt Drews KG, Freudenberg Medical, Nordson Corporation and among others.

Market Definition:

Urinary catheters are tubes placed inside the body which helps in draining the bladder. Urinary catheters are highly recommended into urinary incontinence, urinary retention, surgeries in prostate cancer or genitals, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, or dementia. Urinary catheters are of following types, indwelling catheter, intermittent self-catheter, and condom catheter. Catheter is often attached with drainage bag. Urinary catheter is generally used to allow urine to drain if there is any obstruction in urethra, if there is weakness or nerve damage that directly affects the urination process such as draining of bladder during childbirth in case of catheters epidural anaesthetic. As per of American Cancer Society prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in 2017 about 161,360 men were be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In 2017, as per of National Association for Incontinence, one of 25 million adult Americans suffering from some form of urinary incontinence, 75-80% of those are women. And Urinary incontinence affects 200 million people worldwide. As per of American medical System between the ages of 18 and 44, approximately 24% of women experience incontinence.

To Avail 10% Discount on This Report Mail Us on: – [email protected]

Global Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation

By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, External Catheters),

Type (Coated Catheters, Uncoated Catheters),

Gender (Male Urinary Catheters, Female Urinary Catheters),

Indication (Urinary Incontinence, General Surgery, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia And Others),

End User ( Hospitals T, Long-Term Care Facilities, Other End Users),

Geography (North America,. Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of Urinary Incontinence

Increasing number of obese patients

Increasing number of surgical procedures

Increasing preference for single-use catheters and self-catheterization.

Increasing demand of in developing countries

High reimbursement policies

Market Segmentation:

The global urinary catheters market is segmented based on product, type, gender, indication, end user, and geography.

By product the market is segmented into indwelling catheters, external catheters and intermittent catheters.

By type the market is segmented into coated catheters and uncoated catheters.

By gender the market is segmented into male urinary catheters, female urinary catheters.

By indication the market is segmented into urinary incontinence, general surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia, spinal cord injuries.

By end-users the market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and others

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2008, Covalon Technologies Ltd enters into development agreement of antimicrobial coating on percutaneous urinary catheters. Through this agreement the company would provide the coating services to its partner at the completion of the development program.

In November 2015, BACTIGUARD and Vigilenz Medical Devices enter into agreement to cover Asian region. Through this agreement Bactiguard would expand it’s business in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The global urinary catheters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of urinary catheters market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Inquire Regarding This Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-urinary-catheters-market

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]