Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Market Size will Grow from US$ 370 Million to US$ 620 Million by 2024

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) refers to a group of chemically similar compounds which can be interconverted in biological systems. Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) is part of the vitamin B group of essential nutrients.

In global market, the production of Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) increases from 7064 MT in 2012 to 7739 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.31%. In 2016, the global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

At present, the major manufacturers of Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) are Tianxin Pharmaceutical, DSM, Huazhong Pharmaceutical, Hegno and Guangji Pharmaceutical. Tianxin Pharmaceutical is the world leader, holding 41.53% production market share in 2016.

In application, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) downstream is wide and recently Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Animal Nutrition, Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry and others. Animal Nutrition is the largest application field. In 2016, the Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Sales (MT) in Animal Nutrition was 6297, and it will reach 7752 MT in 2023; while the sales Market Share (%) in Animal Nutrition was 81.37% in 2016 and will be 79.67% in 2023.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) is estimated to be 10132 MT.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 620 million by 2024, from US$ 370 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3:

Tianxin Pharmaceutical

DSM

Huazhong Pharmaceutical

Hegno

Guangji Pharmaceutical

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7:

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8:

Animal Nutrition

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

