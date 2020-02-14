Global Wearable Adhesives Market Revenue will Grow at 13.8% CAGR to 2024 Says at MarketResearchNest.com

Wearable Adhesives are used to attach wearable medical devices to the skin. The designing of a suitable adhesive for wearable medical device applications is critical. It is important to ensure that the components such as skin adhesive, the substrate, and the device-hold adhesive work together. The absence of any of these components will not offer the benefits as expected and can bring users discomfort.

In consumer electronics, next-generation wearable devices are pushing the envelope when it comes to size, weight, appearance, and capabilities. In the medical device field, however, wearables are at their infancy stage. The same technological advancements that are making consumer electronics lighter and thinner are enabling wearables in medical devices by making them small enough to be comfortable. Great growth is expected in this field over the next few years. One report forecasted a CAGR of 17.7 % in the global wearable medical device market from 2015 to 2020. This is despite current challenges such as a lack of reimbursement and high prices for some of these devices. As the technology matures, these devices will be less costly.

Wearable Adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for Diagnostic Device, Monitoring Device and Drug Delivery Devices. Currently, Acrylics Based and Silicone Based Wearable Adhesives are popular with best performance. In 2017, Acrylics Based adhesives production value is 108.89 M USD, with a production value of 48.14%. While, Silicone Based Wearable Adhesives grow faster in the next few year.

There are many Wearable Adhesives suppliers all over the world, such as 3M, Dow Corning,

Scapa Group, H.B. Fuller, Adhesives Research, Henkel, Vancive Medical Technologies, Lohmann,

Elkem Silicones, Polymer Science, Inc. and Adhezion Biomedicaletc. Most of those suppliers are based in North America and Europe. During all those major suppliers, 3M and Dow Corning are global leading two major suppliers, with a total production value share of 40.96% in 2017.

Global major consumption regions are distributed in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. In 2017, North America Sales Revenue is about 119.56 M USD, accounting for the largest consumption share of 39.75%. While Europe Sales Revenue is about 88.93 M USD in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wearable Adhesives market will register a 13.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 490 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wearable Adhesives business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wearable Adhesives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3:

3M

Dow Corning

Scapa Group

B. Fuller

Adhesives Research

Henkel

Vancive Medical Technologies

Lohmann

Elkem Silicones

Polymer Science, Inc.

Adhezion Biomedical

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7:

Acrylics Based

Silicone Based

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8:

Diagnostic Device

Monitoring Device

Drug Delivery Devices

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Wearable Adhesives consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wearable Adhesives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wearable Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wearable Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wearable Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Wearable Adhesives Consumption Market Report

Scope of the Report

Executive Summary

Global Wearable Adhesives by Players

Wearable Adhesives by Regions

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Global Wearable Adhesives Market Forecast

Key Players Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

…. Table of Contents Continued

