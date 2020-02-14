Global White Cement Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2025

The latest report on “White Cement Market (Type – White Masonry Cement, White Portland Cement, and Other Types; End-use – Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global white cement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

White cement has the same production process as gray cement. The production process of white cement requires machinery equipment for quality cement and smoothen the process. The leading players in the global white cement market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share. For instance, Cimsa, a subsidiary of Sabanci Holding acquired Bunol which is a white cement plant in Spain. The acquisition strengthens its business in the white cement industry.

The surge in demand for aesthetics in the construction industry drives the growth of the white cement market. The increasing demand for decorative applications stimulates the growth of the white cement market. The rising usage of white cement in different industries due to its high compressive strength contributes to the growth of the white cement market. Economic developments, rapid urbanization, and growing income levels promote the growth of the white cement market.

In addition, properties of white cement such as consistency in color and superior performance drive the growth of the white cement market. On the other side, the higher cost of white cement as compared to its counterparts hampers the growth of the white cement market. Moreover, infrastructure development in developing countries creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the white cement market.

North America is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share in the Global White Cement Market

Based on geography, the global white cement market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global white cement market. Infrastructure development in the U.S. promotes the growth of the white cement market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and increasing construction industry in countries like India, China promotes the growth of the white cement market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is showing growth in the global white cement market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global white cement market covers segments such as type and end-use. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include white masonry cement, white portland cement, and other types. On the basis of end-use, the sub-markets include residential, commercial, and industrial.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Cementir Holding S.p.A., Cimsa Cement Industry and Trade Inc., J.K. Cement Ltd., CEMEX Inc., Birla White, Federal White Cement Ltd., Adana Cement, Saveh White Cement Co., Saudi White Cement Co., Union Cement Company, and Other companies.

