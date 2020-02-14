Global Zinc Pyrithione Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Zinc pyrithione (also known as Zinc Omadine or Zinc 2-pyridinethiol-1-oxide) is a chemical complex which has been used since the 1930s. It has a number of applications, of which the most famous is probably dandruff shampoo. Most products which are designed to fight dandruff contain this complex. Other hair and skin products also contain this complex, as do certain prescription medications, and it also has some industrial uses, most notably in paints.

The global Zinc Pyrithione price is in the first rising and later-decline trend during recent years, from about 8434$/MT in 2013 to 6940$/MT in 2017, in future capacity growth and raw material will changes, prices will be in fluctuation trend.

China is still the largest consumer because of its big population quantities. People in developing countries are becoming more and wealthier, along with the increasing life quality. So, the downstream demand is still stable. It can be predicted that the consumption will keep high growth rate.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into this field.

The global market for Zinc Pyrithione is dominated by few large vendors having substantial budgets for research and development of new technologies and innovative products. Lonza is the largest player commanding prominent positions in the global market owing to its strong geographic presence, excellent distribution networks, and the financial power to acquire niche device developers across the globe. Although sales of Zinc Pyrithione brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money is not enough without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Zinc Pyrithione field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Zinc Pyrithione market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 160 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Zinc Pyrithione business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Zinc Pyrithione market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Zinc Pyrithione value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Request a sample of Zinc Pyrithione Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/245071

Segmentation by product type:

Liquid Zinc Pyrithione

Solid Zinc Pyrithione

Segmentation by application:

Dandruff Shampoo

Coating & Painting

Cosmetic

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Access this report of Zinc Pyrithione Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-zinc-pyrithione-market-growth-2019-2024

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lonza

Kumar Organic Products Limited

Vivimed(Clariant)

Kolon Life Science

SANITIZED AG

Salicylates and Chemicals

Chugoku Kogyo

Shivam Industries

Zhejiang Regen Chemical

Binhai Minghong Fine Chemical

Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical

Taicang liyuan chemical

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

Shandong Ailitong New Materials

Zhejiang Hongbo Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Zinc Pyrithione consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Zinc Pyrithione market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Zinc Pyrithione manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Zinc Pyrithione with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Zinc Pyrithione submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/245071

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Zinc Pyrithione by Players

Chapter Four: Zinc Pyrithione by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Zinc Pyrithione Market Forecast

To Check Discount of Zinc Pyrithione Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/245071

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]