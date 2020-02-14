Global Zinc Pyrithione Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Zinc pyrithione (also known as Zinc Omadine or Zinc 2-pyridinethiol-1-oxide) is a chemical complex which has been used since the 1930s. It has a number of applications, of which the most famous is probably dandruff shampoo. Most products which are designed to fight dandruff contain this complex. Other hair and skin products also contain this complex, as do certain prescription medications, and it also has some industrial uses, most notably in paints.
The global Zinc Pyrithione price is in the first rising and later-decline trend during recent years, from about 8434$/MT in 2013 to 6940$/MT in 2017, in future capacity growth and raw material will changes, prices will be in fluctuation trend.
China is still the largest consumer because of its big population quantities. People in developing countries are becoming more and wealthier, along with the increasing life quality. So, the downstream demand is still stable. It can be predicted that the consumption will keep high growth rate.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into this field.
The global market for Zinc Pyrithione is dominated by few large vendors having substantial budgets for research and development of new technologies and innovative products. Lonza is the largest player commanding prominent positions in the global market owing to its strong geographic presence, excellent distribution networks, and the financial power to acquire niche device developers across the globe. Although sales of Zinc Pyrithione brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money is not enough without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Zinc Pyrithione field.
According to this study, over the next five years the Zinc Pyrithione market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 160 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Zinc Pyrithione business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Zinc Pyrithione market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Zinc Pyrithione value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Liquid Zinc Pyrithione
Solid Zinc Pyrithione
Segmentation by application:
Dandruff Shampoo
Coating & Painting
Cosmetic
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Lonza
Kumar Organic Products Limited
Vivimed(Clariant)
Kolon Life Science
SANITIZED AG
Salicylates and Chemicals
Chugoku Kogyo
Shivam Industries
Zhejiang Regen Chemical
Binhai Minghong Fine Chemical
Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical
Taicang liyuan chemical
Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology
Shandong Ailitong New Materials
Zhejiang Hongbo Chemical
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Zinc Pyrithione consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Zinc Pyrithione market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Zinc Pyrithione manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Zinc Pyrithione with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Zinc Pyrithione submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
