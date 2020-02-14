Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market Insight and Global Outlook 2019-2025 | BASF, Akzo Nobel, Lanxess

Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

Top manufacturers of Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market are: BASF, Akzo Nobel, Lanxess, Innospec, PMP Fermentation Products, Jungbunzlauer and others.

Chelants, also known as chelating agents, complexing, or sequestering agents, are compounds that are able to form stable complexes with metal ions.

Chelants achieve this by coordinating with metal ions at a minimum of two sites, thus solubilizing and inactivating the metal ions that would otherwise produce adverse effects in the system on which they are used.

The technical barriers of green chelates/natural chelating agents are relatively high. In the United States market, there are some local manufacturers, such as BASF, Akzo Nobel and PMP Fermentation Products. Lanxess, Innospec, Jungbunzlauer and some Chinese manufacturers export green chelates/natural chelating agents to United States. Green chelates/natural chelating agents are likely to show a significant grow in the coming years, owing to potential health and environmental hazards associated with non-biodegradable organic chelating compounds.

Green chelates/natural chelating agents have a wide range of application. The Detergent industry presents immense growth opportunities for the chelating agents market. Personal Care application and Pulp & Paper application also offer huge potential. The demand for green chelates/natural chelating agents is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023.

In the past few years, the price of green chelates/natural chelating agents has decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of green chelates/natural chelating agents.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in green chelates/natural chelating agents industry will become more intense.

This report segments the Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market on the basis of Types:

Sodium Gluconate

Sodium Iminodisuccinate

EDDS

GLDA

MGDA

On the Basis of Application (BOA) the Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market is segmented into:

Detergent

Personal Care

Pulp & Paper

Agrichemicals

Food & Beverage

Regional Analysis For Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

Essential points covered in Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market Research are:-

What will be the market size and the growth rate in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market?

Further in the Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Competitors – In this section, various Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

