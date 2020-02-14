High Speed Doors Market 2019 – Demand, Industry Trends Analysis and Growth Outlook – Hormann, Rytec, Chase Doors, Angel Mir, Hart Doors

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global High Speed Doors Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The global High Speed Doors market is valued at 760 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

High Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier.

Asia-Pacific ranks the first in 2017, taking about 39.10% share of the global market; Europe and North America comes the second and the third places, consists of 26% and 25.44% share in global market respectively.

Based on high speed door types, rolling doors takes most of the market share, with about 45.16% proportion in 2017, folding doors followed as second with about 22.22% market share, based on revenue. Other commonly used types include Sliding Doors and Swinging Doors. As for downstream user industries, high speed doors are widely used in food & drink industry, warehouse and loading bays, pharmaceutical environment and large exterior openings, etc..

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the High Speed Doors including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Below is the Short Brief of the Global High Speed Doors Market Report:

High Speed Doors Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Hormann, Rite-Hite, ASI, Rytec, ASSA ABLOY, Chase Doors, PerforMax, TNR Doors, TMI, Dortek, Efaflex, Angel Mir, HAG, Hart Doors, JDoor,

High Speed Doors Market Segmented by Types:

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Swinging Doors

Sliding Doors

Others

High Speed Doors Market segmented by Applications:

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food & Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays

Others Top of Form

Global High Speed Doors Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of High Speed Doors are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

Our report offers:

– High Speed Doors Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– High Speed Doors Market share analysis of the top industry players.

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

– High Speed Doors Market forecasts for a minimum of 3-5 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

– High Speed Doors Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

