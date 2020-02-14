Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

Human Coagulation Factor VIII is an essential blood-clotting protein, also known as anti-hemophilic factor (AHF). In humans, factor VIII is encoded by the F8 gene, defects in this gene results in hemophilia A.

North America is the largest consumption market of Human Coagulation Factor VIII, with sales market share nearly 46%. And the production market share of Human Coagulation Factor VIII is 58%. The manufacturers of Human Coagulation Factor VIII in North America have big and medium scale.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 36% and the production market share over 28%. Many European players have plants in USA due to rich plasma source. So there are a large number of Human Coagulation Factor VIIIs for import from other regions.

Asia is another important market of Human Coagulation Factor VIII, enjoying 10% production market share and 11% sales market share. Especially in China, the sales and price of Factor VIII are controlled by country, and the price in China is different from other regions.

Main players are from USA and Europe, like Baxter, Bayer, and they have many plants in other regions. China also can supply Human Coagulation Factor VIII, but the products are mainly consumed in China.

Market competition is intense. Baxter, Bayer, CSL, Pfizer, Grifols, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

On The Basis Of Type:

Recombinant Factor VIII

Plasma-derived Factor VIII

On The Basis Of Application:

Hemophilia A

Spontanous / Trauma

Surgical

Other

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Shire (Baxter)

Bayer

CSL

Pfizer

Grifols

Biogen

Octapharma

NovoNordisk

Greencross

Kedrion

BPL

Hualan Bio

RAAS

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Human Coagulation Factor VIII consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Human Coagulation Factor VIII market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Human Coagulation Factor VIII manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Human Coagulation Factor VIII with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Human Coagulation Factor VIII submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

