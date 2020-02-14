HVDC Transmission Market Comprehensive Industry Trend 2025; Top Key Companies; Siemens, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexans Sa, Nkt A/S,

The HVDC Transmission Market report focuses on the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Also, the major details such as product types manufactured, production capacities, production values, gross margins, product production global share, company contact information, product pictures, manufacturing processes, product cost structures, etc. are included for better understanding. A number of analysis tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

HVDC Transmission Market accounted to USD 6.5 billion growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Key Competitors:

ABB Ltd.,

Siemens Ag,

General Electric,

Toshiba Corporation,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Nexans Sa,

Nkt A/S,

Hitachi Ltd.,

Schneider Electric,

Nr Electric Co., Ltd.,

Prysmian Group,

C-Epri Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd,

American Superconductor Corp.,

Transgrid Solutions Inc.,

Atco Electric Ltd.,

Double Engineering Company,

Hvdc Technologies Ltd.,

Eltek,

Ls Industrial Systems,

Origin Electric Co. Ltd.

among others.

In 2017, ABB latest development in high voltage direct current (HVDC) Light, making it possible to reliably transmit large amounts of electricity over ever greater distances, economically and efficiently.

Market Competitive Analysis:

HVDC Transmission Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Cost Effective for Long Distance Transmission

Concerns Regarding Fossil Fuel Power Plants Rising The Need For Remote Hydro/Wind Plants

Growing Popularity of Offshore Wind Farms

Not Economical for short distance

Required huge amount of cost

Complexity of Multi-Terminal Systems

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type the HVDC Transmission Market is segmented into:

Submarine HVDC Cable System,

HVDC Overhead Transmission System.

The HVDC overhead transmission system market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of components the HVDC Transmission Market is segmented into:

Converters,

Cables,

Harmonics Filters,

Converter Transformers.

The converters market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of power rating the HVDC Transmission Market is segmented into:

Below 500 MW,

501–1000 MW,

1001–1500 MW,

1501–2000 MW,

Above 2001 MW.

The 501-1000 MW market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of geography, HVDC Transmission Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

