Hydrocolloid Market Research Report – Forecast to 2024 | by Key Players Analysis- SmithandNephew, 3M, Coloplast Corp, Acelity, ConvaTec and More

A hydrocolloid dressing is an opaque or transparent dressing for wounds. A hydrocolloid dressing is biodegradeable, non-breathable, and adheres to the skin, so no separate taping is needed.

Currently, there are many manufacturers companies in the world. The main market players are SmithandNephew, 3M, Coloplast Corp, Acelity, ConvaTec, Hollister Incorporated, Nitto Denko, Laboratories Urgo, Medtronic, McKesson, Hartmann Group, BSN Medical, Medline,

Scapa Healthcare, DermaRite Industries, Derma Sciences and so on. Asia-Pacific sales value of Hydrocolloid Dressing is about 122.8 Million USD in 2017.

In consumption market, the China revenue has increased to 32.8 Million USD in 2017 and occupies a 26.71% market share.

Southeast Asia is the second consumption regions of Hydrocolloid Dressing, with a revenue market share nearly 15.64% in 2017.

Hydrocolloid dressing used in industry including Pressure Ulcers, Superficial Burns, Postoperative Wounds, Open Wounds and Others. Report data showed that 19.87% of the Hydrocolloid Dressing market demand in Pressure Ulcers, 18.00% in Superficial Burns for Asia-Pacific region in 2017.

There are two kinds of Hydrocolloid Dressing, which are including Film Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing and Foam Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing. Film Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing is important in the Hydrocolloid Dressing, with a 67.43% revenue market share nearly in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Hydrocolloid Dressing industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Hydrocolloid Dressing have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Browse the full summary and TOC of Hydrocolloid Market @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Hydrocolloid-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

