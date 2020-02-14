Image Recognition Market Ogling $86,001 Million

The global image recognition market was valued at $17,911 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $86,001 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in popularity of media cloud services, technological advancements in facial recognition technology, the surge in mobile devices equipped with cameras and increase in demand for security applications and products that are enabled with image recognition functions, majorly supplement the growth of the market. However, the high cost of installation of image recognition systems is expected to hamper the market growth.

Major Market Players Included in This Report:

IBM Corporation

Imagga Technologies Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

LTU technologies

Catchoom Technologies S.L.

Intel Corporation

Based on the component, the services segment dominated the global image recognition market in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to the growth in demand for managed network security services as well as media cloud services.

Request Sample PDF of Image Recognition Market Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5075

Top impacting factors

The rise in popularity of media cloud services, technological advancements in facial recognition technology, surge in mobile devices equipped with cameras and increase in demand for security applications and products enabled with image recognition functions drive the market growth.

In 2017, the retail segment was the highest contributor to the global image recognition market and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth, as the adoption of image recognition solutions has increased in imaging examinations to prevent diagnostic errors, and enable sustained productivity.

Some of the Key Advantages of Image Recognition Market Report:

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global image recognition market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the services segment accounted for the highest revenue in the component category.

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on technology, the object detection generated the highest revenue in 2017.

The augmented reality segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increased adoption in powering augmented reality applications, such as crowd behavior monitoring and augmented reality advertising

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The Image Recognition Industry Report:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

Knowledge is power, if you need more knowledge about this market – Click Here@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5075