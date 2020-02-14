Insurance Technology Market by Technology, Impact of Insurance Technology on Technology Sector by Forecast 2023
Global "Insurance Technology Market" Report
Eighty-two percent of insurance executives agree their organizations must innovate at an increasingly rapid pace just to maintain a competitive edge. Leading insurers are embracing emerging technologies such as blockchain, virtual reality, and intelligent automation, weaving themselves seamlessly into the fabric of people’s everyday lives. Carriers are also broadening their ecosystems, partnering with customers, employees, startups, and even governments to help society harness the power of these technologies while mitigating their risks, empowering their own growth in the process.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more autonomous and sophisticated, evolving from robotic process automation in the back-office to AI serving customers on the front-line. Four out of five insurance executives believe within the next two years, AI will work next to humans in their organizations, as a co-worker, collaborator and trusted advisor.
To build trust with customers and employees, and reap the benefits of supercharged efficiency, insurers must acknowledge the impact AI has on people’s lives. They must “raise” their AIs to act as responsible, productive members of society. Smart sensors and other Internet of Things devices could generate more than 500 zettabytes of data by 2020. Today’s enterprise infrastructures and the cloud alone cannot support this volume efficiently. The Internet of Thinking will extend data processing beyond the cloud, toward the edge of networks via special-purpose, customizable hardware.
This Report Discusses The Key Drivers Influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges And The Risks Faced By Key Players And The Market As A Whole. It Also Analyzes Key Emerging Trends And Their Impact On Present And Future Development.
Research Objectives of Report:
To Study and Analyze the Global Insurance Technology Market Size by Key Regions/Countries, Product Type and Application
To Understand the Structure of Insurance Technology Market by Identifying its Various Sub segments
Focuses on the Key Global Insurance Technology Players, To Define, Describe and Analyze the Value, Market Share, Market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis and Development Plans in Next Few Years
To Analyze the Insurance Technology With Respect to Individual Growth Trends, Future Prospects, and Their Contribution to the Total Market
To Share Detailed Information about the Key Factors Influencing the Growth of the Market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges and Risks)
To Project the Size of Insurance Technology Submarkets, With Respect To Key Regions (Along With Their Respective Key Countries)
To Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market
To Strategically Profile the Key Players and Comprehensively Analyze Their Growth Strategies
This Report Presents A Comprehensive Overview, Market Shares And Growth Opportunities Of Insurance Technology Market By Product Type, Application, Key Companies And Key Regions.
To Calculate The Market Size, Considers Value Generated From The Sales Of The Following Segments:
Segmentation by Product Type:
Cloud Computing
Big data and Analytics
Mobility
Block Chain
Artificial Intelligence
IoT
Segmentation by Application:
Commercial P&C insurance
Personal P&C insurance
Health and medical insurance
Life and accident insurance
Insurance administration and risk consulting
Annuities
Global Insurance Technology Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Report Also Presents The Market Competition Landscape And A Corresponding Detailed Analysis Of The Major Players In The Market. The Key Players Covered In This Report:
Accenture
Agile Financial Technologies
E&Y
HP
IBM
Mphasis
Oracle
Steria
Amazon Web Service
BSB
Capgemini
Cognizant Technology Solutions
CSC
FICO
Genpact
Google
Informatica
Netapp
Polaris
Rackspace Hosting
Salesforce
SAP
Symantec
TCS
T-Systems
Verizon Communications
Table of Content:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report:
Market Introduction
Research Objectives
Market Research Methodology
Chapter Two: Executive Summary:
Market Overview
Insurance Technology Market Segment by Application
Chapter Three: Global Insurance Technology Market by Players:
Insurance Technology Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2018
Insurance Technology Sale Price by Players
Competition Landscape Analysis
Chapter Four: Insurance Technology Market by Regions:
Insurance Technology by Regions
Global Insurance Technology Value by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas:
Americas Insurance Technology Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application
Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
Chapter Six: APAC:
APAC Insurance Technology Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application
Chapter Seven: Europe:
Insurance Technology Market Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type
Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:
Middle East & Africa Insurance Technology Market by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type
Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries
Chapter Nine: Insurance Technology Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends:
Insurance Technology Market Drivers and Impact
Insurance Technology Industry Challenges and Impact
Market Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer:
Direct Marketing
Indirect Marketing
Insurance Technology Distributors
Insurance Technology Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Insurance Technology Market Forecast:
Insurance Technology Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)
Insurance Technology Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
Global Insurance Technology Forecast by Application
Chapter Twelve: Insurance Technology Market Key Players Analysis:
Sensus
Company Details
Insurance Technology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
Insurance Technology Product Offered
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion on Insurance Technology Market
