IOT Node and Gateway Market Poised To Attain High Growth With Top Industry Players Forecast To 2025

“Global IOT Node and Gateway Market” survey provides key information about the industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

IOT Node and Gateway Market accounted to USD 3.5 billion growing at a CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Key Companies:

Aaeon Technology Inc.,

Adlink Technology Inc.,

Advantech Co., Ltd.,

Beep Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Dell Inc.,

Estimote Inc.,

Eurotech S.P.A,

Helium Systems Inc.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.,

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.,

Intel Corporation,

Microchip Technology Inc.,

NXP Semiconductors N.V.,

Nexcom International Co., Ltd.,

Notion,

Samsara Networks Inc.,

Stmicroelectronics N.V.,

TE Connectivity Ltd.,

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

In 2017, NXP Semiconductor N.V., partners with Amazon Web service to successfully complete the integration of Amazon Greengrass on its Layerscape Intelligent Gateway platform.

Competitive Analysis:

IOT Node and Gateway Market are highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Availability of Internet Connectivity

Growth in use of wireless sensors

Increased IP address space and better security solution through IPV6

Growing Market of Connected Devices

Concerns regarding the security and privacy of the user data

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of hardware the IOT node and gateway market is segmented into:

Processor,

Sensors,

Connectivity IC,

Memory Devices,

Logic Devices.

The memory devices market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of application the IOT node and gateway market is segmented into:

Wearable Devices,

Healthcare,

Automotive & Transportation,

Building Automation,

Industrial,

Consumer Electronics,

Retail, Banking,

Financial Services,

Insurance (BFSI, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Aerospace and Defense,Others).

The Oil & Gas market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of geography, IOT node and gateway market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market

