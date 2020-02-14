Lancets Market to Receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2024
Lancets are a pricking needle used to obtain drops of blood for testing. Lancets are being increasingly used by patients affected by cardiovascular and endocrine-related complications.
These devices are being used for cholesterol and glucose tests, heelstick screening tests or phenylketonuria (PKU) tests in newborns, as well as for severely burned or scarred emergency patients, extremely obese patients and thrombotic-tendency patients.
The number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.
The global prevalence of diabetes* among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014.
In 2012, an estimated 1.5 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes and another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose.
According to this study, over the next five years the Lancets market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2730 million by 2024, from US$ 1890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lancets business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lancets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Lancets value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Request a sample of Lancets Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/245139
Segmentation by product type:
Safety Lancets
Homecare Lancets
Segmentation by application:
Cholesterol Tests
Glucose Tests
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Access this report of Lancets Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-lancets-market-growth-2019-2024
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Roche
Lifescan
BD
Bayer
Abbott
B. Braun
ARKRAY
Terumo
I-SENS
Nipro
Omron
Infopia
AgaMatrix
Smiths Medical
Sarstedt
SANNUO
Yicheng
Yuwell
Greiner Bio One
Edan
Narang Medical
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Lancets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Lancets market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Lancets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Lancets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Lancets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/245139
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Lancets by Players
Chapter Four: Lancets by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Lancets Market Forecast
To Check Discount of Lancets Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/245139
About Us:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.
Contact US:
Name: Analytical research cognizance
Address: 100 Church Street,
8th floor, Manhattan,
New York 10007
Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448
Email: [email protected]