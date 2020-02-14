Latest Research on Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market Forecast 2025

The latest report on “Fluorosilicic Acid Market (Grades – 40%, 35%, and 25%; Application – Water Fluoridation, Metal Surface Treatment, Hide Processing, Electroplating, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global fluorosilicic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Fluorosilicic acid is used in fluoridation of water that maintains fluoride levels in the water. It has various applications such as electroplating, sterilization, oil well acidizing, and other applications. The increasing use of fluorosilicic acid in fluoridation of drinking water is a major factor contributing to the growth of the fluorosilicic acid market. Water fluoridation programs in the United States stimulate the use of sodium fluoride and hydrofluorosilicic acid that adjust the fluoride level in drinking water.

Moreover, the rising demand for fluorosilicic acid from the textile industry and the growing use of fluorosilicic acid in the manufacturing of commercial detergents such as cryoline, silicon tetrafluoride, and other fluorosilicates complements the growth of the fluorosilicic acid market. Usage of fluorosilicic acid in various dental applications such as chewing gums, mouth rinse solutions, and toothpaste propel the development of the fluorosilicic acid market.

Furthermore, the surge in demand for tanned glass and ceramic from different end-user applications such as house interiors, electrical and electronics boosts the expansion of the fluorosilicic acid market. On the flip side, corrosive nature and fuming property of concentrated fluorosilicic acid hinder the growth of the fluorosilicic acid market. Moreover, research and development create numerous opportunities for the growth of the fluorosilicic acid market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share in the Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global fluorosilicic acid market due to the presence of end-use industries. China was the largest producer of fluorosilicic acid owing to the presence of a large number of players in the region. Europe is anticipated to grow in this market with a healthy CAGR owing to the increasing demand for fluorosilicic acid from end-use industries. North America has a significant growth in the fluorosilicic acid market due to the application of fluorosilicic acid as a fluoridating agent in drinking water.

Segment Covered

The report on the global fluorosilicic acid market covers segments such as grades and applications. On the basis of grades, the sub-markets include 40%, 35%, and 25%. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include water fluoridation, metal surface treatment, hide processing, electroplating, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Dow Chemical Company, Sinochem Yunlong Co. Ltd., HaloPolymer Trading Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Winston Weaver Fertilizer Co., Dalian Junma Group Co. Ltd., Mosaic Co., Solvay S.A., Fengcheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Russian Bor SRL Chemical Co. JSC, and other companies.

