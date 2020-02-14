Mango Butter Market Trend, Share, Application & 2019-2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Mango butter is extracted from the kernels of the mango, which grows in the tropical climates of the world. Mango butter is a sweet smelling soft butter extracted from kernels of the mango. Mango butter is similar to shea and cocoa butters in consistency but differs in fatty acid content. Mango butter is rich antioxidants, vitamin A and E. The natural form of mango butter is semi-solid and non-greasy, and it is used as a moisturizer for hair and skin as well as an ingredient in cooking.

Mango Butter is mainly produced in USA, Europe and India, and Mango Butter market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. Major producing countries are USA, India and China.

First, Mango Butter market is mainly in USA and Europe. Global capacity of Mango Butter is 5060 tonnes with a growth rate of 4.33% in 2015 and global sales is 4220 tonnes with a growth rate of 4.66% in 2015.

Second, there are major two classifications of Mango Butter in this report, the unrefined Mango Butter, and refined Mango Butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of Mango Butter is 17.95% and 82.05% in 2015.

Third, the major applications of Mango Butter are cosmetics industry, food industry and Pharmaceutical industry. Globally, the sales share of each application of Mango Butter is 45.98%, 16.98% and 27.33% in 2015.

At last, the average price for Mango Butter is in a stable.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mango Butter market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34 million by 2024, from US$ 28 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mango Butter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mango Butter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Mango Butter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Refined Mango Butter

Unrefined Mango Butter

Segmentation by application:

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea ,Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel ,Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

Manorama Group

Jarchem Industries Inc.

AOT

Alzo International Incorporated

EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. LTD

Avi Natural

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Mango Butter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mango Butter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mango Butter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mango Butter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mango Butter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Mango Butter by Players

Chapter Four: Mango Butter by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Mango Butter Market Forecast

