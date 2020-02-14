Market Study on Expected Growth for Global MS Resin (SMMA) Market

The latest report on “MS Resin (SMMA) Market (Type – Food Grade, Ordinary Grade, and Optical Grade; Application – Electronics, Automobile, Construction, Medical Care, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global MS Resin (SMMA) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

MS resin is a transparent copolymer composed of styrene monomer and methyl methacrylate. MS resin is substituting standard plastics and conventional thermoplastic elastomers in automotive applications. It is a cost-effective alternative to higher-priced clear resins such as Acrylic PMMA. It offers several advantages including exceptional optical properties, excellent transparency, low hygroscopicity, good weather resistance, ease of processing and low residual stress for molded products.

The increasing demand for house appliances industries stimulates the growth of the MS Resin (SMMA) market. The surge in the use of MS resin in the food and beverage industry promotes the growth of the MS Resin (SMMA) market. MS resin-based food containers have properties such as resistance to humidity, heat, and gas. It offers durability, high tensile strength, and chemical resistance. Furthermore, MS resin has a wide range of applications in the automotive industry including care and heavy vehicle windows, windshields, light accessories, sunroofs, and interior and exterior trims. The expansion of the transport and automotive industries boosts the growth of the MS Resin (SMMA) market.

In addition, the growing adoption of MS resin as an alternative for Acrylic is another factor driving the growth of the market. Also, as compared to that of Acrylic, the proportion of MS Resin is lower, and also inexpensive. On the other side, increasing competition from substitutes and volatility in the prices of raw materials hamper the growth of the MS Resin (SMMA) market. Moreover, research and development stimulate the use of MS resin in several electronic applications such as in optical displays are creating several opportunities for the growth of the MS Resin (SMMA) market.

Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share in the Global MS Resin (SMMA) Market

Geographically, the global MS Resin (SMMA) market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global MS Resin (SMMA) market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growing industrialization in Asian countries such as China, India, and South Korea stimulates the growth of the MS Resin (SMMA) market in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, the expanding automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific region contributes to the growth of the Asia-Pacific MS Resin (SMMA) market.

The report on the global MS Resin (SMMA) market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include food-grade, ordinary grade, and optical grade. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include electronics, automobile, construction, medical care, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Chi Mei Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd., Denka Company Ltd., Resirene S.A. de C.V., Deltech Polymers Corporation, A. Schulman Inc., Scott Bader Co., Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd., and other companies.

