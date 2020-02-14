Medtronic, Apple, AirStrip, AliveCor Inc., LifeWatch Services, Inc., Nike Philips, OMRON Corporation, AgaMatrix, AT&T, Qualcomm, Cerner Corporation, Cisco

The Mobile Medical Apps Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The scope of this Mobile Medical Apps market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

The Global Mobile Medical Apps Market is accounted for USD 15.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 33.7% by 2024.

Mobile Medical Apps Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

Market Segments

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market, By Devices (Blood Glucose Meters, Blood Pressure Monitors, Neurological Monitoring, Cardiac Monitoring, Apnea & Sleep Monitoring, and Others), Application (Nursing Tools, Drug References, Medical References, Clinical Support Systems), Therapeutic Segments (Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory, Neurology and Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, Africa).

Top Players of Mobile Medical Apps Market

Medtronic,

Apple,

AirStrip,

AliveCor Inc.,

LifeWatch Services, Inc.,

Nike,

Philips,

AT&T,

Qualcomm,

Cerner Corporation,

Cisco,

Nokia,

Jawbone,

OMRON Group,

Omron Industrial Automation Europe,

OMRON Asia Pacific,

BioTelemetry, Inc.,

athenahealth,

AgaMatrix,

Agamatrix Europe Limited,

AgaMatrix Europe,

iHealth Labs,

iHealth Labs Europe among others.

Major Key Points in TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Overview

Drivers

Restraints

OPPORTUNITIES

CHALLENGES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

premium insights

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market, by Geography

Market, by Geography company profiles

Major market drivers and restraints

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms.

Concerns over securities and compliances

Potential risks in clinical settings

Lack of professional involvements

Increasing utilization of connected devices and health apps for the management of chronic diseases.

Rising cost containment in healthcare delivery

Rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery

