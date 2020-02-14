Metallic Stearate Market: Global Product Intelligence Study 2025

The latest report on “Metallic Stearate Market (Product – Zinc Stearate, Aluminum Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Calcium Stearate, and Other Products; Application – Rubber, Plastics, Pharmaceuticals, Building and Construction, Cosmetics, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global metallic stearate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Metallic stearates are esters of stearic acid. Metallic stearates are used in the rubber industry as it prevents the rubber from sticking to the mold as well as itself. Metallic stearates have unique properties that make them ideal rubber release agents. The leading players in the global metallic stearate market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations that expand their market share.

The rising plastic and rubber industry globally drive the growth of the metallic stearate market. Increasing the use of metallic stearate in cosmetics contributes to the growth of the metallic stearate market. Metallic stearate is used in lipsticks, shampoos, eyeliners, sun-protective lotions, and body and foot powders. The surge in demand for metallic stearate in diversified applications propels the growth of the metallic stearate market. Metallic stearates are widely used in the plastic industry as an acid scavenger, lubricants, and mold release agents.

Furthermore, the rising use of metallic stearate as a non-gelling thickener and lubricating agent in the personal care industry boosts the growth of the metallic stearate market. On the other hand, the unstructured market in case of bulk grades hinders the growth of the metallic stearate market. Moreover, rising demand for PVC and other polymers in various applications creates novel opportunities for the growth of the metallic stearate market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Metallic Stearate Market

Geographically, the global metallic stearate market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global metallic stearate market. The surge in construction activities propel the use of metallic stearate in paints and costing, rubber, and plastic in Asia-Pacific drives the growth of the metallic stearate market in Asia-Pacific. North America is expected to grow in the global metallic stearate market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising demand for cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries in North America promotes the expansion of the metallic stearate market in North America. Europe is growing in the global metallic stearate market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global metallic stearate market covers segments such as products and applications. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include zinc stearate, aluminum stearate, magnesium stearate, calcium stearate, and other products. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include rubber, plastics, pharmaceuticals, building and construction, cosmetics, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Faci S.p.a., Univar Solutions Inc., Baerlocher GmbH, Dover Chemical Corp., Evergreen Industries, Peter Greven GmbH and Co. KG, Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited, Dainichi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Sinwon Chemical Co., Ltd., Sun Ace Kakoh Pte Ltd., and Other companies.

