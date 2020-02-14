Microporous Insulation Market Growth with Global Industry Analysis to 2025

The latest report on “Microporous Insulation Market (Type – Flexible Panels, Rigid Boards & Panels, Machined Parts, Moldable Products, and Other Types; Application – Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global microporous insulation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Microporous insulation is a composite material found in the form of compacted powder or fiber. It contains opacifiers that reduce the amount of transmission of radiant heat. Various features and benefits of microporous insulation propel market growth. Moreover, a surge in demand for microporous insulation in energy and power, and aerospace and defense sector due to its enhanced thermal performance and good resistance drives the growth of microporous insulation market. In addition to the above, benefits of microporous insulation such as exceptional thermal efficiency, ability to increase operational efficiency, and low weight with high compressive strength contribute to the growth of the microporous insulation market.

Moreover, increasing space exploration activities around the world are expected to drive the market for microporous insulation positively over the next few years. Rising applicability of microporous insulation due to its hydrophobic nature boosts the demand of the microporous insulations. In addition, growing usage of microporous insulation in exhaust systems, auxiliary power units, voyage data recorders, and black boxes are anticipated to augment the market size of microporous insulations over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. On the other side, high manufacturing and operational cost restrain the growth of the microporous insulation market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, infrastructure development in developing countries is expected to create novel opportunities for the growth of the microporous insulation market.

Based on geography, the global microporous insulation market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The North America region is anticipated to hold a maximum share in the global microporous insulation market. Surging efficient energy and power supply needs with a focus on the better technology in the automotive industry is one of the important factors driving the growth in the North America microporous insulation market.

Further, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global microporous insulation market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of key market players in the Asia-Pacific region contributes to the growth of the global microporous insulation market. Europe is expected to demonstrate steady growth in the microporous insulation market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global microporous insulation market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include flexible panels, rigid boards & panels, machined parts, moldable products, and other types. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include energy & power, oil & gas, industrial, aerospace & defense, automotive, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Kingspan Group PLC, Thermost Thermtech Co., Ltd., Unicorn Insulations Ltd., Langfang Chaochen Thermal Insulation Material Co., Ltd., Shanghai Nanovix Thermal Insulation Co., Ltd., Siltherm International Group Limited, NATI Refractories Co., Ltd., Zircar Ceramics, Inc., Elmelin Ltd., Nichias Corporation, and other companies.

