Mineral Water Market 2019 | Industry Size, Overview, Analysis, Key Players, Share, Trends & Forecast by 2024

Mineral water is water from a mineral source that contains various minerals, such as salts and sulfur compounds. Mineral water may be effervescent (i.e., “sparkling”) due to contained gases. Also some mineral water is made by mineralization processing, the mineral elements not from natural.In the past few years from 2012-2017, the global production and consumption developed stably. The global Mineral Water market size in terms of sales is projected to grow to 57947.3 K MT by 2022 from 39788.7 K MT in 2016, with a CAGR 6.47%. At the same time, Europe is remarkable in the global Mineral Water industry because of their market share and technology status of Mineral Water.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The price of Mineral Water differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Mineral Water quality from different companies.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mineral Water market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 61700 million by 2024, from US$ 42400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mineral Water business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mineral Water market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Mineral Water value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Natural Mineral Water

Man-made Mineral Water

Segmentation by application:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Retailers

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea ,Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel ,Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Danone

Nestle

Coca-Cola

Bisleri International

Suntory Water Group

Gerolsteiner

Ferrarelle

Hildon

Tynant

Master Kong

Nongfu Spring

Wahaha

Ganten

Cestbon

Kunlun Mountain

Blue Sword

Laoshan Water

Al Ain Water

NEVIOT

Rayyan Mineral Water Co

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Mineral Water consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mineral Water market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mineral Water manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mineral Water with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mineral Water submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

