Mobile Phone Tracking Industry Competitive Status and Trend to 2023

Mobile phone tracking is the ascertaining of the position or location of a mobile phone, whether stationary or moving. Localization may occur either via multilateration of radio signals between (several) cell towers of the network and the phone, or simply via GPS.

Scope of the Report:

The global Mobile Phone Tracking market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Phone Tracking.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Mobile Phone Tracking market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Phone Tracking market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Ericsson

ROHDE&SCHWARZ

Topcon Positioning Systems

Zebra Technologies Corp

Navcom Technology

AQulture Pte Ltd

Broadcom

CSR

Dialog Semiconductor

Eptisa

Sendero Group

Genasys

Insiteo

Nokia

Nomadic Solutions

Nordic Semiconductor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indoor Type

Outdoor Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mapping and Surviving

Live Tracking of Objects

Vehicles

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Mobile Phone Tracking Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Phone Tracking Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Phone Tracking Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mobile Phone Tracking Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Phone Tracking Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Tracking Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Phone Tracking Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Phone Tracking by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Phone Tracking Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Phone Tracking Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Phone Tracking Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

