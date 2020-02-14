Multichannel Video Encoder Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025 | Harmonic (US), Telairity (US), Hikvision (China)

Global Multichannel Video Encoder Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The video encoder market was valued at USD 1.62 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2.39 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. The considerable growth of mobile video streaming and the optimization of network bandwidth are creating immense opportunities for the video encoder market. Other major factors driving the growth of the video encoder market include ease of connecting analog cameras to a network, the use of cloud services to store a large amount of data, and the adoption of high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) standard for video encoding. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is between 2019 and 2025.

Top manufacturers of Multichannel Video Encoder Market are: Harmonic (US), Telairity (US), Hikvision (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Haivision Systems (US) & (Canada), Dahua Technology (China), ARRIS International (US), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), ATEME (France), Matrox Electronic Systems (Canada), The Vitec Group (UK), Delta Digital Video (US), Renhotec Group (China), Cisco (US) and others.

This research study incorporates the usage of secondary sources, annual report, directories, and databases such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect the useful information for the extensive technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the video encoder market. To find the overall market size, top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the sizes of other individual markets by using percentage splits from secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource as well as with the help of primary research. The entire procedure includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews of industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) pertaining to the market.

This report segments the Global Multichannel Video Encoder Market on the basis of Types:

4 Channels

8 Channels

16 Channels

More than 16 Channels

On the Basis of Application (BOA) the Global Multichannel Video Encoder Market is segmented into:

Broadcast

Retail

Transportation

Commercial

Residential

Institutional

Military and Defense

Regional Analysis For Multichannel Video Encoder Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

Essential points covered in Multichannel Video Encoder Market Research are:-

What will be the market size and the growth rate in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Multichannel Video Encoder Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Multichannel Video Encoder Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Multichannel Video Encoder Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Multichannel Video Encoder Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Multichannel Video Encoder Market?

Further in the Multichannel Video Encoder Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Multichannel Video Encoder Market is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Multichannel Video Encoder Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Competitors – In this section, various Multichannel Video Encoder Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Multichannel Video Encoder Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

