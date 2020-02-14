Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market Growth Rate and Share Analysis 2019

Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as vitamin B3 complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.

In 2017, the global Niacin market is led by China, capturing about 46.69% of global Niacin production. India is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.66% global production share.

Lonza is the world leader, holding 46.38% production market share in 2017. Lonza’s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe’s production capacity has been transferred to China. In 2014, Lonza built a new 15,000 production line in China. At the same time, Lonza shut down the oldest production line (5000 ton production line in 1995) due to environmental stress.

China was the largest consumption market for Niacin, with volume exceeding 23186 MT in 2017. In addition, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness fastest growth.

In application, Niacin downstream is wide and recently Niacin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics and Food and Beverage. Globally, the Niacin market is mainly driven by growing demand for Feed Additives which accounts for nearly 77.65% of total downstream consumption of Niacin in global. In type, Niacin can be divided into feed grade and Pharmaceutical Grade. Feed grade is the largest type, holding about 93.29% share.

This report studies the global market size of Niacin (Vitamin B3) in key regions and focuses on the consumption of Niacin (Vitamin B3) in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Niacin (Vitamin B3) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Niacin (Vitamin B3) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

On The Basis Of Type:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

On The Basis Of Application:

Feed Additives

Food and Drinks Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemicals

This report studies the Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lonza

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology

Lasons India

Vanetta

DSM

Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical

Resonance Specialties

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Niacin (Vitamin B3) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Niacin (Vitamin B3) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Niacin (Vitamin B3) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Niacin (Vitamin B3) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Niacin (Vitamin B3) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

